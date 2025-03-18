One character breaks new ground for humanity in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 (& it's not Narumi)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 was heavily anticipated following the events of the previous chapter. If Kafka Hibino completely embraced his Kaiju side and undergoing an impressive transformation wasn't enough, Naoyo Matsumoto chose to have his opponent do the same. As Kaiju No. 9 was seemingly defeated, the Meireki Monster emerged, showcasing the true power of these beasts.

In the latest release, the Meireki reverted to its original grotesque form, wailing to revitalize the other subdued Kaiju. With time in short supply, things look dire for Kafka and the Defense Force. But even with this, just as Kafka powered up, another character broke new ground for humanity. What's more is this time it's not Japan's Strongest Anti-Kaiju Combatant, Gen Narumi.

Kaiju No. 8: A new trailblazer surfaces and it isn't Gen Narumi

To add to the already peaking hype of Kaiju No. 8, chapter 123 showcased a groundbreaking moment that could reshape the series' power system, should it continue after this fight. With the Meireki Monster revealing its true form and reawakening its fellow Kaiju, the situation turned from bad to worse for the Defense Force.

Kafka Hibino and his newfound strength are the only hope for humanity, but to land a decisive blow, closing the gap and locating Meireki's core is necessary. For this, neither Gen Narumi nor Leno Ichikawa can aid him, but a familiar face who has been MIA for a while. The individual in question is Kikoru Shinomiya. Like other Defense Force members, she too was mobilized when Kaiju No. 9 attacked.

Being the prodigy that she was, Kikoru was chosen to don her mother Hikari Shinomiya's battle suit, Numbers Weapon 4. Under Gen Narumi's tutelage, she unleashed up to 94% of the suit's power. But now, with the stakes higher than ever, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 ended with a mind-blowing teaser - Kikoru Shinomiya wielding the Numbers Weapon 4 and 1 simultaneously.

Kikoru Shinomiya (Image via Production I.G.)

Presently, she is the first known, and likely capable, individual to do so. So far, this is unheard of, given the kind of strain a Numbers Weapon puts on its user, let alone them attempting to unleash the upper limit of the weapon's power. But with a development, Kikoru will be the first to do so. As mentioned, she can push her battlesuit to 94%, and with RT-0001, her abilities will reach a new level.

This scales Kikoru above any other human in the series, even beyond characters Narumi and Mina Ashiro. Should the series continue after this massive battle, a new power system could open up for future developments. A single Numbers Weapon is enough to kill the wielder, as seen how hard soldiers like Leno, Narumi and others had to work to gain control of them.

So it can only be imagined the kind of strain wielding two of them simultaneously will put on the user. However, as teased in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123, Kikoru looks to be the only capable one. Such a development opens up Pandora's Box in terms of what could happen in the series' future. Witnessing her feat and the power of Kaiju now, a handful will attempt to push their limits.

The first one to do so will most probably be Narumi, given his awe and frustration surrounding Kafka's newfound form and strength. That will undoubtedly be fueled further following Kikoru's upcoming exploit.

In Conclusion

Kikoru Shinomiya (Image via Production I.G.)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 has set the stage for a monumental shift in the series, bringing in power dynamics that could redefine its future, should it continue. With the Meireki Monster reviving subdued Kaiju and the Defense Force facing overwhelming odds, the return of Kikoru Shinomiya as a trailblazer spices up the battle further. As the first human to wield Numbers Weapon 4 and 1, she shatters all established limits, surpassing even elite names like Narumi and Mina.

This development highlights Kikoru’s exceptional strength and also hints at the possibility of other characters seeking similar power advancements. If the series continues beyond this climactic battle, dual-weapon wielders could reshape combat strategies and redefine the hierarchy of power. For now, all eyes are on Kikoru as she steps into uncharted territory, setting the stage for an explosive continuation of Kaiju No. 8.

