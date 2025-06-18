Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 12 (finale): Takamine kisses Shirota onstage as the play ends with an unplanned twist

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 12, released on Tuesday, June 18, 2025, delivers a memorable finale as the Cinderella play unfolds. Shirota gradually gets into the rhythm of his role until Ouji unexpectedly appears onstage, derailing the script. Shirota expresses his frustration at Ouji for jeopardizing the final cultural festival that Takamine had hoped to enjoy.

Declaring his intent to make her happy, Shirota refuses to give her up. Moved, Takamine kisses him onstage and runs off with him, turning the traditional play into a surprising twist ending.

Afterward, Takamine instructs Shirota to figure out the true meaning behind the kiss. Until he does, he’ll have to continue being her closet. The episode wraps up with Shirota still pondering her feelings, as the narrative implies their unusual story is far from over.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 12 begins with the Cinderella play as Shirota plays Takamine’s Prince

Takamine and Shirota in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 12 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 12, titled "Only Look At Me," opens with the Cinderella play unfolding. Ellie and her girlfriend are present among the audience. As Takamine takes the stage as Cinderella, Shirota panics backstage, unexpectedly thrust into the role of the Prince with no rehearsal.

He tries to stay calm, but as the play progresses to the ballroom scene, where he enters the stage, his nerves spike. Takamine encourages him to have fun. Remembering how Takamine wishes to enjoy this cultural festival, he decides to make it memorable for her. However, once he sees the packed audience, he freezes and forgets his lines.

Takamine as Cinderella (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Takamine quickly rewinds time with Eternal Virgin Road to before the scene and gives Shirota a sharp pep talk, telling him to stop paying attention to the audience since no one expects much from his performance.

Instead, she tells him to focus solely on her. Grounded by her words, Shirota returns to the stage and delivers a flawless performance because, deep down, it doesn’t feel like acting but a genuine expression of his feelings.

Later in episode 12, just as Shirota recalls his upcoming scenes, he suddenly finds himself beneath Takamine’s skirt, his cue to put on her underwear. Unfortunately, he realizes he forgot to bring it.

As Takamine begins her solo scene, she subtly directs him to check his pocket, where he magically finds an undergarment. Despite her movements on stage, Shirota manages to complete the task with great effort, keeping the show's momentum and their secret intact.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 12: Ouji makes an unplanned entrance mid-play, derailing the script

Takamine plays as Cinderella (Image via LIDENFILMS)

In Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 12, the Cinderella play progresses smoothly as Shirota and Takamine share a graceful dance, with Shirota regaining his composure after the earlier act under her skirt. The performance builds to its climax, the iconic scene where the Prince places the glass slipper on Cinderella’s foot.

However, chaos erupts when the backstage crew notices a missing costume, and Ouji Seiya suddenly storms onstage wearing it. Interrupting the scene, he accuses Shirota of being a fraud who stole the Prince’s role while he was injured, demanding to reclaim his part.

Thrown off by Ouji’s unscripted appearance, Shirota hesitates, while Takamine quickly begins to improvise. Realizing Ouji only crashed the scene for a chance to touch Takamine’s foot, Shirota becomes furious.

Ouji disrupts the play (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Motivated to protect her, he rejects Ouji’s claim, asserting that even if he’s just a commoner, he’s not selfish like Ouji and understands and cares for Takamine, refusing to hand her over. Moved, she joyfully chooses him on the spot.

Takamine kisses Shirota in front of the stunned crowd and, playing along, suggests they run away together. In a hilarious twist, Cinderella tells the "real Prince" that he can keep the slipper before dashing through the audience with Shirota, leaving everyone shocked by the unexpected close to the play.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 12 concludes with Takamine giving Shirota a teasing hint about her feelings

Takamine kisses Shirota in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 12 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 12 draws to a close, the audience erupts in applause, signaling that the unexpected twist in the play was a hit. With the success of the performance clear, Ouji is instructed to stick to the same version for the afternoon show. Meanwhile, Takamine brushes off the onstage kiss, telling their classmates it was just part of the act to keep the play on track.

Later, after the festival ends, Takamine and Shirota have a quiet moment together. Reflecting on the event, Takamine praises Shirota’s acting and remarks that they made a "good memory" together. Shirota, still caught up in thoughts about the kiss, questions its meaning.

When asked directly, she simply tells him to figure it out himself. Shirota initially doubts there’s any romantic intent behind it, but Takamine teases that she’ll keep kissing him until he understands.

Takamine runs away with Shirota from the stage (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Seeing him flustered, she says she’s joking and only wants to hear his genuine thoughts. Shirota hesitantly suggests that perhaps the kiss was a reward and that she wants him to continue being her closet in university too.

However, Takamine, unsatisfied with his answer, uses her ability, rewinding time to before the conversation, and tells him to think harder. As the festival wraps up and Takamine has to resume her duties as Council President, she leaves Shirota with a final instruction – he must continue as her closet until he figures out the correct answer.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 12 ends with Shirota fulfilling his role once more, as the narrative hints that it will be a while before he arrives at the correct answer, suggesting their story is far from over.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 12 delivers a satisfying and well-rounded season finale, effortlessly balancing comedy, drama, and romantic tension. The Cinderella play concludes successfully with an unexpected kiss between Takamine and Shirota, followed by subtle hints at Takamine’s feelings.

While offering a fulfilling conclusion, the narrative also leaves the door open for more developments in their quirky relationship. With consistently high-quality visuals and production, this finale caps off the season as a thoroughly engaging watch.

