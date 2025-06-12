The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 12 (finale) release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the series’ official sites, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 12 (finale) is set to be released early on streaming platforms on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 12 AM JST. It will then air on Teletext on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Episode 11 marks the beginning of the climactic battle against the Archdemon Asmodeus, who has taken control of Julius’ body.

After abducting Philia and transporting her to Limbo, where his true form resides, Asmodeus reveals his intention to use her soul to resurrect the Archsaint Fianna inside a specially crafted doll. Just as Philia appears cornered, Oswald arrives in time to rescue her, setting the stage for the final confrontation.

With the decisive clash looming, the finale episode 12 is expected to bring the epic showdown to its conclusion and reveal the fates of Philia and Oswald.

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 12 release date, time, and countdown

Julius, possessed by Asmodeus (Image via TROYCA)

As previously stated, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 12, titled "The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé, Now in Another Kingdom", is going to air early on streaming platforms on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

TV broadcasts in Japan will follow on Thursday, June 26, 2025. For most international fans, the release time for the English-subtitled episode will be earlier due to time zone differences, making it accessible on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

The release timings for The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 12 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday, June 18 8:00 AM Central Daylight Time Wednesday, June 18 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday, June 18 11:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, June 18 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time Wednesday, June 18 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, June 18 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, June 18 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, June 19 12:30 AM

Where to watch The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 12?

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 12 will be released on streaming sites, such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai, a week earlier than the Japanese TV release, on Wednesday, June 19, 2025, available after 12 AM JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is streaming this debut anime globally, also making it accessible ahead of its Japanese TV release on Wednesday, June 19, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

Thereafter, Japanese TV stations will air The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 12 on Thursday, June 26, 2025, starting with Teletext at 12:00 AM JST. Additional broadcasts are set for the same day, with TV Aichi airing at 1:30 AM JST and AT-X at 11:30 PM JST. BS Asahi will air the final episode on Friday, June 27, at 11:00 PM JST.

A brief synopsis of The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 11

Philia and Oswald as they fight Asmodeus (Image via TROYCA)

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 11, titled Archdemon Asmodeus, opens with Philia, Mia, and their group encountering Julius at the Girtonian Palace. Fernand warns them that Julius has awakened a dark power, urging them to flee.

While some aid the King and Fernand to safety, Philia and others stay to confront the threat. Philia confirms that Julius is being possessed by the Archdemon Asmodeus. Asmodeus admits he chose to impersonate Julius in an attempt to win her affection.

Asmodeus, seeing everyone as obstacles in his reunion with Philia, summons lesser demons to eliminate them. Though the group initially gains the upper hand, Asmodeus unleashes a devastating attack, destroying the palace. Fortunately, a joint barrier from Philia, Mia, and Hildegard shields the group.

Asmodeus attacks Erza (Image via TROYCA)

Because he still requires a human host, they surmise that Asmodeus’s revival remains incomplete, making this their chance to defeat him. He tries to capture Mia, but Hildegard sacrifices herself to protect her and is captured instead.

Asmodeus reveals he can access people’s memories through physical contact and reveals the secret to Philia, tempting her by claiming she could save her mother if she surrenders. However, Philia chooses to save her.

As Philia complies, Erza and Mammon distract him and rescue Hildegard. Enraged, Asmodeus attacks Erza, but Philia shields her, taking the hit herself.

Wounded, Philia is taken by Asmodeus to Limbo, a realm between Girtonia and the demon world, where Asmodeus’s true form lies. He declares her current body unsuitable and mentions that her new vessel is prepared. Erza suspects he plans to use Philia’s soul to resurrect the Archsaint Fianna. Philia disrupts Asmodeus’s mana flow temporarily and heals herself, forcing him to retreat.

Meanwhile, Mammon reveals he can only teleport three people to Limbo. As the group argues over who should go, Philia contacts them, likely for the last time. She declares her intention to defeat Asmodeus before he fully revives, exchanging goodbyes with everyone. Regardless, Oswald promises to save her and reminds her of their date just before the connection cuts off.

Mammon then teleports to Limbo with Erza and Oswald. At the same time, Philia faces Asmodeus in his true form, now having discarded Julius’s body. He introduces a doll made after Fianne to house her soul. When he threatens Julius’s life, Philia surrenders, but Oswald arrives just in time to free her. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, setting the stage for a final showdown in The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 12.

What to expect in The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 12? (speculative)

The showdown against Asmodeus is imminent in The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 12 (Image via TROYCA)

With tensions peaking in episode 11 and the showdown with Asmodeus underway, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 12 is expected to deliver the climax in the fight.

As the series heads into its finale, the upcoming entry is likely to conclude the battle against the Archdemon and delve into the aftermath of the confrontation. Viewers can also anticipate further development in Philia and Oswald’s relationship.

