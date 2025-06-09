According to the official MANGA Plus website, Dandadan chapter 198 is set to be released on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Chapter 197, released in Japan on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, marks a major turning point in the battle against the Typhoon Human. After Jiji and Zuma rescue Momo, the group faces a troubling situation as the typhoon destroys the Tsuchinoko.

Ad

However, Momo manages to save everyone by using her powers to make the Serpent fly. As they leave the plane behind, Momo makes a bold new plan to defeat the Typhoon Human by targeting its core, the Eye of the Typhoon, as they draw closer to it.

With that, the next chapter is expected to see the climax of this intense fight, revealing how Momo and her team strike the eye and whether their risky plan succeeds.

Ad

Trending

Dandadan chapter 198 release date, time, and countdown

Jiji possessed by the Evil Eye (Image via Science SARU)

As previously mentioned, Dandadan chapter 198 is slated for release early on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 12 AM JST. As such, most international readers can access the chapter earlier on Monday, June 16, 2025, at varying times due to time zone differences.

Ad

The release timings for Dandadan chapter 198 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, June 16 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, June 16 11:00 AM British Summer Time Monday, June 16 4:00 PM Central European Summer Time Monday, June 16 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, June 16 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Monday, June 16 11:00 PM Australia Central Daylight Time Tuesday, June 17 1:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to read Dandadan chapter 198?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dandadan chapter 198 is going to be released on several digital platforms, including Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform. Viz Media and MANGA Plus websites provide free access to the chapter. However, they only offer the first and the last three chapters for free.

To get full access to all chapters, readers can turn to the MANGA Plus app or Shonen Jump+. The latter offers only the original Japanese version, which can be accessed either through a point system or a subscription.

Ad

A brief synopsis of Dandadan chapter 197

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dandadan chapter 197, titled Earthworm! Go!, picks up from the previous chapter’s end, with the Tsuchinoko/the Great Serpent launching frozen sharks at the Typhoon Human. Momo and Jiji are amazed by its attacks, and Momo wonders how the worm isn’t freezing despite being exposed to high-altitude conditions.

Naki Kito reminds her not to underestimate something that’s spent its life underground. Just as the group gets ready to support the Tsuchinoko, one of the frozen sharks slams into the plane, creating a hole and throwing Momo out. Jiji leaps to grab her but barely misses.

Ad

As Momo is about to drift away, Zuma catches her using one of his umbrellas to shield her and the other to maintain ground. However, another shark hits, causing him to slip. Jiji manages to grab Zuma’s hand just in time, while Zuma holds onto Momo.

Meanwhile, Naki Kito questions how many sharks they’ll need to defeat the Typhoon Human, which still seems unfazed despite the barrage. Things escalate as the Typhoon Human begins absorbing sharks through its nose and launching them back. The attack tears through the Tsuchinoko.

Ad

The Kito family (Image via Science SARU)

With the Serpent torn apart and beginning to drift, Momo uses her aura arms to catch it mid-air. Jiji worries how they’ll continue the assault without the Serpent’s help, but Momo comes up with a creative solution.

Ad

By threading her aura arm through the Tsuchinoko like a windsock, Momo flies it like a kite, keeping it airborne. She asks Naki Kito to lift the creature’s head to help gain altitude. Jiji becomes concerned that the plane is leaving them behind, but Momo insists that pushing toward the stratosphere is the only way forward.

Despite Jiji telling her to retreat, Momo stands firm, as they need to defeat the Typhoon Human to get to Shimane.

Ad

The chapter ends on a dramatic cliffhanger, as Momo reveals her plan to strike directly at the Eye of the Typhoon to defeat it. The final panel shows the enormous eye, the core of the typhoon, as Momo and co fly to it.

What to expect in Dandadan chapter 198? (speculative)

Momo and Okarun (Image via Science SARU)

As the battle continues to escalate with each chapter, Dandadan chapter 198 is expected to dive deeper into Momo’s strategy to take down the massive eye of the Typhoon Human. Since she revealed that striking the eye is key to defeating it, the upcoming chapter will likely show how she plans to pull it off.

Ad

With the narrative only growing crazier and intense, readers can look forward to seeing how this wild fight unfolds in even more unpredictable ways. The Evil Eye may play a crucial role in their success.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More