Did Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 crash Manga Plus? Explored

When Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 dropped on May 20, 2025, fans were excited to see the one-on-one battle where Boruto is risking it all against Jura. The stakes were high, and developments were changing the narrative. A chapter of this caliber led many to believe that the overwhelming traffic caused Manga Plus to crash.

However, the site only encountered a temporary issue that day, which wasn't related to the chapter. However, the hype surrounding this chapter shows how crucial it is to the overall development of the series and its characters.

Fans had mixed reactions about Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 crashing Manga Plus

When Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 was released online, reactions from fans were fast and fiery, especially from Manga Plus users. Several readers, within the first two hours of the chapter's availability, posted that the Manga Plus platform stopped working entirely.

The app faults looked very much like a crash, especially as users discussed hitting 'reload' the moment the chapter went live. The problems alluded to were not mentioned until a hit on reload, indicating a spike in traffic or malfunction was somehow directly linked to the chapter's release.

"Less than a million views brother the app just terrible," a fan said.

"Delete this app just wasnt updated probably,", someone mention.

"It's totally fake I just read chapter at the time of release just update it , no server was crashed if it would have so Shuiesha will surely inform us," a fan explained.

In spite of this, there was an immediate split between fans. Some felt that the app's malfunction was in no way related to the chapter release and attributed it to the long-standing technical issues of the platform. These fans protested that Manga Plus tended to have issues with stability, even if there were under a million viewers.

They laughed away the possibility of a real crash, attributing the app to simply fail because of its normal inefficiency and not because of excess traffic. Some also assumed the problem was caused by old versions of the app or slow updates, meaning user-end issues could have caused the hassle.

A fan described, "This has lead to several complaints and a ton of loading issues on Shueshias biggest app within the first hour of release."

On the other side, a majority of the users maintained that the app's breakdown started exactly when chapter 22 was issued, further evidence that the chapter resulted in a surge big enough to interfere with service. They provided firsthand accounts, adding that Manga Plus crumbled only after they refreshed the page within the early release timeframe.

Boruto attacking Jura in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

At the same time, some responses dismissed the whole ordeal playfully or sarcastically. There were jokes about "trusting random sources" or making fun of those who had not updated their app. The interplay of comedic, frustrated, and guilty tones embodied how uncertain and sporadic the user experience was during that time.

Final thoughts

Jura and Boruto in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 didn't crash Manga Plus, but the timing of the failure of the platform and the premiere of Chapter 22 made that connection for fans. Some fans were dismissive that it was simply a glitch or outdated app, while others were convinced that the chapter's intensity and rising popularity played a part.

The chapter received an extraordinary amount of attention for both its digital impact and its content. The wildly mixed reactions show the building anticipation for Boruto's new arc and the stakes at play.

