Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 - Boruto fights Jura as the shinobi obtain Ryu and Matsuri's Thorn Soul Bulbs

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22, the manga saw Jura arrive at the Land of the Wind. While Boruto fought him by relying on the Flying Thunder God Jutsu, Kashin Koji was certain Boruto's fate was doomed. The manga ended with Jura nullifying Boruto's Rasengan Uzuhiko.

The previous manga chapter saw Sarada Uchiha defeat Ryu using her Mangekyo Sharingan ability, Ohirume. Elsewhere, Boruto started losing trust in Kashin Koji after he realized his master wasn't being honest with him. Hence, Boruto ignored Koji's warnings to rescue Konohamaru from Matsuri.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 - Jura nullifies Rasengan Uzuhiko

Boruto and Konohamaru as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22, titled Jura, opened with Mitsuki asking Araya to collect Ryu's Thorn Soul Bulb, while he would take down the remaining Claw Grimes. Just then, Jura emerged from one of the Claw Grimes and arrived at the Land of the Wind. However, instead of collecting his comrade's Thorn Soul Bulb, Jura started scanning to locate Boruto's location.

Elsewhere, Matsuri's remains started forming into a Thorn Soul Bulb. Just then, a miniature Biju Bomb Sniper Shot hit the ground beside Boruto and Konohamaru. Boruto immediately started throwing his shurikens at the rock formation around him. With that, he asked Konohamaru to collect Matsuri's Thorn Soul Bulb and rendezvous at the location where he first met with Sand Shinobi.

Eida and Kashin Koji as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 then saw Jura charging towards them. Boruto immediately picked up Konohamaru and threw him away, allowing him to exit the battlefield. Boruto then switched his focus to Jura by attacking him with a Rasengan on his back. However, Jura countered his attack using his miniature Biju Bomb.

Elsewhere, Kashin Koji and Eida discussed Boruto's chances at survival. While Eida believed Boruto was holding on quite nicely, there was no way he could win, as his teleportation required him to spend time detecting his chakra-marked objects. That was a near-impossible task with Jura charging at him. As per Koji, Boruto was trying to engage Jura until his friends could get away. Hence, he was effectively done for.

Jura as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 then saw Jura inform Boruto that he was there to kill him. As per the Divine Tree, Boruto knew too much about them and had to eliminate him. Additionally, Jura asked Boruto the meaning of love. According to Jura, love was a fatal weakness for humans as the emotion forced humans to risk their lives despite the minuscule possibility of victory.

Right after, Jura resumed the battle using Wood Release. While Boruto succeeded in evading several attacks, Jura knocked his katana out of his hand and caught hold of him. Boruto did not like Jura handling his master's katana. Hence, he used Rasengan Uzuhiko to blast out of Jura's entrapment. Right after, he hit the Divine Tree with the same jutsu.

While for a moment it seemed like Boruto had defeated Jura, his victory was short-lived as Jura nullified the jutsu's effects. According to him, Rasengan Uzuhiko followed the principles similar to his Biju Bomb, thus he was able to nullify it.

