Ultimate form of Boruto's Uzuhiko may be antithetical to the Divine Tree (& it makes perfect sense)

Boruto Uzumaki cemented his status as a prodigy when in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, he came with something never before seen—the Rasengan Uzuhiko. Prior to this, his creation, the disappearing Rasengan, was unique in itself. However, it lacked the destructive power of the technique that its predecessors were able to draw out. So in Uzumaki-esque fashion, he bettered it still.

Facing off against Code, the blonde displayed an impressive dominance before unleashing the technique. The Uzuhiko was a Rasengan variant that combined the user's chakra with the planet's chakra to, theoretically, infuse the technique with nearly limitless power. When considering this technique in the present scenario, it looks like the Uzuhiko is the antithesis to the Otsutsuki's Divine Tree.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Boruto: Rasengan Uzuhiko's complete form might be aptly opposed to the Divine Tree

To elaborate a little on the Uzuhiko, it stands as a form of the Rasengan that combines the user's chakra and planetary chakra (energy obtained by the planet's centrifugal force working through its rotation and orbit). So, in theory, it allowed the attack power of the technique to be nearly boundless. Needless to mention, the attack power and ensuing effects are dictated by planetary chakra gathered.

With that clear, the Otsutsuki's Divine Tree should be briefly delved into. Once the seed is planted, the Tree gradually grows by absorbing the planet's natural energy. Upon completion, it bears a Chakra Fruit, which is what the Otsutsuki covet. Consuming the fruit bestows on them god-like power and longevity. Thus, they harvest the fruit till the tree and the planet die, and then move on to the next.

Now, tying this in together, the Uzuhiko, or rather its final form, will likely serve as antithetical to the Divine Tree. The Tree's purpose is to take and take till nothing can be gained any longer before it produces a Chakra Fruit. To put it simply, the Divine Tree is a slow killer of planets, a method through which the Otsutsuki retain their immense power and do away with that isn't useful to them anymore.

Momoshiki's Rasengan (Image via Pierrot)

Enter Boruto and his Rasengan Uzuhiko, the technique that will potentially stand in the way of this destructive tendency. This technique can be viewed as an ironic counter against the Otsutsuki Clan, their followers, and the Divine Tree, given its unique nature. It is essentially the planet putting up a fight against the entities attempting to destroy it.

Again, needless to mention, what was seen against Code wasn't its ultimate form. Considering that Boruto will need a lot more when facing the Otsutsuki eventually, the Uzuhiko too might evolve some more, possibly grow in size and destructive power. As mentioned, it harnesses the planet's chakra to gain its power, which will mean that preparation will be required.

Fans might get to witness something like a Supreme Ultimate Rasengan (when Naruto and Minato merged their respective attacks) with the Uzuhiko. In this case, it could likely be the maximum output that Boruto can draw from the planet to unleash upon the Otsutsuki. It would be a perfect case of Divine Justice, the planet fighting back.

Final Thoughts

Boruto Uzumaki (Image via Viz Media)

The Rasengan Uzuhiko stands as a groundbreaking evolution in the series, both in terms of technique and thematic significance. Distinct from past iterations of the technique, the Uzuhiko's use of planetary energy turns it into a formidable counter to the Otsutsuki’s Divine Tree, which thrives by draining a planet’s life force. Such an intriguing contrast places the blonde as the defender of the very world that the ancient beings seek to exploit.

In other words, he embodies a rebellious force of restoration against their cycle of destruction. Uzuhiko likely has yet to evolve further, and its capacity to do so suggests that Boruto will refine and amplify it to match the immense threat posed by the Otsutsuki. As mentioned, it can be likened to a Supreme Ultimate Rasengan-like situation, hinting at an ultimate showdown where the power of an entire planet is wielded in defiance of celestial invaders.

Along these lines, the blonde's journey to redeem himself and right the wrongs caused to escalate things—a fight for the survival of the worlds.

