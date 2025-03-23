Biggest criticism of Shikamaru's plan in Boruto highlights a major issue in the Naruto franchise's fandom

Shikamaru Nara's plan in Boruto has come under fire since it was first revealed a couple of chapters ago. With Naruto Uzumaki locked away in another dimension, it fell upon the Nara clansman to take up the mantle of interim Hokage. To add to his troubles, there was the memory-wipe by Eida and soon after the birth of the God Trees, the Shinju.

Ad

With everything on the plate, Shikamaru proposed to Konohamaru to betray the Shinju after gaining their trust. Considering that the Shinju were newly born in the world, they were very childlike and were finding their feet. But simultaneously, they were extremely dangerous and had fixed targets on certain characters' backs, hence they had to be taken out.

This plan facing criticism seems to underscore a key flaw in the Naruto franchise's approach.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Boruto: Reproval of Shikamaru's plan underscores a key Naruto franchise blemish

Shikamaru Nara in Boruto (Image via Pierrot)

Considering how unpredictable and dangerous the Shinju are, the interim Hokage cooked up a scheme. Since they target the person closest to the one who was devoured to create them, this could be leveraged. In the present instance, Kazamatsuri was weak to Konohamaru, as Moegi and Konohamaru shared a deep bond spanning back to their childhood.

Ad

Hence, Shikamaru asked the Sarutobi clansman in Boruto to befriend the Shinju and win them over. He needed to gain their trust to close the gap between them betraying them and landing a fatal blow. Needless to mention, Konohamaru was quite skeptical, given the nature of the plan. His hesitation to carry this out gets him into the situation in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20.

In Shikamaru's words, the plan was to "Tame em while these wild beasts are still innocent cublings". This refers to Shinju's child-like nature, and their obliviousness to the ways of the world. Again, as seen, Shikamaru's character faced a lot of criticism for putting this scheme. Many began to compare him to Naruto, stating that Lord Seventh would never have done something like this.

Ad

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Pierrot)

Indeed, Naruto might not have resorted to this. Many feel that he would have used Talk-No-Jutsu. But it is unlikely that that would be very effective. This illustrates the major issue with the franchise - extending a hand to the enemy will not always work. Shikamaru's pragmatism likely means success here, not attempts to get through to the enemy by appealing to their emotions.

Ad

Again, there are important things to be kept in mind in the scenario. First, Shikamaru isn't Naruto, i.e., he is not as powerful as him and doesn't think like him. Since day 1 of the Naruto franchise, Shikamaru has played his cards with logic, rarely allowing emotion to affect his decisions. This instance would be no different and his current plan showcases just that.

Next, Naruto is not here anymore, he is locked away unconscious in another dimension. Losing someone like him is a major blow to the Leaf and Shikamaru understands that no stone can be left unturned to get him back. Moreover, given the choice, Shikamaru would choose the Shinju's elimination over Boruto's, as he likely knows that they will require the blonde's powers soon.

Ad

Again, another important point is that the Shinju exists at the expense of the original people devoured. To get them back, the former beings must be dealt with. Their existence endangers the devoured individuals as well as the targets. If saving these people means misguiding and betraying the Shinju to take them out, then that is the most appropriate course of action, which Shikamaru understands.

Final Thoughts

Shikamaru Nara (Image via Pierrot)

Shikamaru Nara’s plan in Boruto showcases a fundamental shift in the franchise’s approach to conflict resolution. Unlike Naruto, who often opted for peaceful solutions, Shikamaru operates with pragmatism, prioritizing logic and strategy over emotional appeals. His willingness to deceive and eliminate the Shinju stems from the reality that not all foes can be reasoned with, a point that critiques the Naruto franchise’s past reliance on Talk-No-Jutsu.

Ad

Furthermore, Shikamaru’s plan mirrors his deep understanding of the current crisis. With Naruto gone, the Leaf is in dire need of decisive leadership. His approach, though morally ambiguous, recognizes the Shinju’s existential threat. The criticism he thus received underlines a tension in the narrative - the necessity of ruthless tactics against the idealism of past heroes. Ultimately, Shikamaru’s doings might prove vital for survival.

It would be a reiteration of the fact that in a setting of overwhelming dangers, strategy and adaptability are as important as raw power and/or idealistic persuasion.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback