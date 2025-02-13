Shikamaru is the next Tobirama in Boruto Two Blue Vortex and the plot suggests it

Shikamaru's recent orders in Boruto Two Blue Vortex to betray the Shinju after getting on their good side has had the fandom comparing the character to an emotionless monster. While these methods might be against Naruto's ideology, they were a must to protect the village from supernatural danger. Some fans even called Shikamaru the next Tobirama of the Hidden Leaf Village.

The Second Hokage was entirely against the Uchiha due to their overpowered doujutsu and potential to ruin an entire nation. This hatred was so strong that Tobirama might have ordered their massacre if every condition had been met. Moreover, given Shikarmaru's order against the Shinju, he might have done the same thing to the Uchiha clan in Tobirama's position.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex and has the author's opinion.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Why Shikamaru's action makes him the next Tobirama of the Hidden Leaf Village

Shikamaru as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 17 saw Team 7 of the Hidden Leaf Village reach a hand of friendship towards the Shinju (Matsuri and Ryu). While this move was surprising, it was secretly a part of Shikamaru's plan. As it was hard to catch these godly beings by surprise, Shikamaru now relied on some unusual tactics, and he advised Shikamaru to act in a friendly manner with the Shinju.

This would eventually lead them to think that the Hidden Leaf shinobi were their friends and they would let their guard down. This would be their time to attack. While these tactics lacked finesse, they were needed at the time because nothing else was working for the welfare of humankind against the Shinju.

These tactics were also the reason why the fans consider Shikamaru entirely different from Naruto as the latter would always resort to peaceful tactics, instead of using someone's innocence to advantage. This might also make Shikamaru the equivalent of Tobirama Senju and how both of them would have preferred to annihilate the Uchiha clan if needed.

Tobirama as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tobirama, the Hidden Leaf Village's Second Hokage, always hated the Uchiha clan, due to their powerful doujutsu, the Sharingan, and their ability to ruin nations. Although one of the founders of the Hidden Leaf Village was a Uchiha clan member, Tobirama always remained a pragmatist who would keep his emotions separate from his actions.

Similar to him is Shikamaru, who considered the Shinju 'pure evil', and due to this, he resorted to using 'unlikely' tactics against them in battle. So, realistically, if both of them had to choose and annihilate the Uchiha clan if needed for the survival of the Hidden Leaf Village, they might have ordered it without any concern for the clan.

Final thoughts

Shikamaru as seen in Boruto (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha and Studio Pierrot)

The idea behind this article is how Naruto and every other Hokage would have preferred to keep the Uchiha clan due to their usefulness and history of good relations with the Hidden Leaf Village. However, unlike these people who looked at the past for the future, people like Tobirama and Shikamaru would never sacrifice the future for the past.

