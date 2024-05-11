What does Naruto mean in Japanese? The importance of the 7th Hokage's name, explained

Naruto, the name­ of the iconic protagonist in the captivating anime and manga series of the same name, carries a profound meaning de­eply intertwined with the narrative's very esse­nce. Naruto Uzumaki, who eventually be­comes the seve­nth Hokage of the Hidden Le­af Village, has undeniably etche­d himself into the hearts of countle­ss fans worldwide. His unwavering resolve­, boundless energy, and indomitable­ spirit resonate with them on a profound leve­l.

Fans have long been intrigued by the inspiration and significance behind the name given to this character by the series creator, Masashi Kishimoto. The name holds a we­alth of symbolism and cultural reference­s that contribute to the richness and de­pth of the character's identity.

Meaning of Naruto in Japanese

A snapshot from the final moments of the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The word "Naruto" originates from the Japanese term of the same name, meaning whirlpools in the Naruto Strait, a slim body of water separating Awaji and Shikoku islands in Japan. This physical occurrence is characterized by its strong, swirly currents, which are both entrancing and perilous. Masashi Kishimoto picked this name deliberately, believing it to describe the protagonist perfectly.

The depiction of whirlpool represents the protagonist's rough journey throughout the series. His journey involves trials, hurdles, and unceasing warfare to control his immense internal strength. Like the tumultuous and mighty tides within the specified area, much of the young ninja's life involves fighting with his inner demons that haunt him continuously because he is a Jinchuriki and fending off external influences, seeking mastery over his extraordinary abilities.

Uzumaki Naruto: The 7th Hokage

The Baryon mode as shown in the Boruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki was the main character in the series and a young ninja from the Village Hidden in the Leaf. The powerful Nine-Tailed Fox Demon Kurama was sealed inside of him when he was born, which made his early life about the constant struggle against being shunned or stereotyped as its container.

Despite these hardships, he never gave up on his dream to become Hokage. This dream made him push himself beyond the limits known so far. He also has some techniques unique only to him, such as having massive amounts of chakra reserves from being an Uzumaki and a Jinchuriki or knowing how to perform Multi-Shadow Clone Jutsu, which deemed him strong in his own right without Kurama's help.

All the heroes at Ichiraku Ramen (Image via Studio Pierrot)

What he likes doing reflects who he is as an individual because it speaks volumes about what kind of person he is inside. For example, one might notice that most times, the Orange Hokage, as he would be later known, can be found slurping away at a big bowl of ramen while pulling off light tricks here and there where socializing among different people.

However, fans noticed his real power lies in moving other people's hearts to bring them closer together than ever before, henceforth making unbreakable bonds between comrades possible beyond any reasonable doubt.

Final thoughts

Uzumaki Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The anime and manga fans love the main character's name deeply. Masashi Kishimoto named this character after the powerful whirlpools found in the narrow ocean strait of Japan as they symbolize the turbulent journey and the will to overcome any obstacle of the character. Uzumaki Naruto's reasons for garnering fans from all over the world are his exceptional skills, unyielding spirit, and unwavering loyalty to friends, combined with his desire to be the Hokage.