Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 second sneak peek confirms Boruto vs. Jura

On Sunday, May 18, 2025, the official website of the Naruto franchise released the second preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22. The latest preview illustration showed Boruto fighting against the Divine Tree leader Jura in the Land of the Wind.

The manga's previous chapter saw Sarada Uchiha use her Mangekyo Sharingan ability Ohirume against Ryu. While Ryu tried countering it, Ohirume sucked Ryu towards one of its black spheres and exploded. Elsewhere, Boruto began to lose trust in Kashin Koji and ignored his warnings to rescue Konohamaru. This action saw Jura learn about his location.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 second sneak peek confirms Boruto's counterattack against Jura

On Wednesday, May 18, 2025, the official website for the Naruto franchise unveiled the second sneak peek preview of the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22. The chapter is set to be released on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Shueisha's V Jump July special issue.

The manga's previous chapter saw Boruto doubt Kashin Koji after he realized that his master wasn't being completely truthful with him. After Yodo's death, Boruto asked Koji about Konohamaru's fate. However, as Koji refused to give a straight answer, Boruto took it upon himself to save his teacher from Matsuri. Therefore, Boruto ignored Koji's warnings about Jura and teleported to the Land of the Wind.

Mitsuki and Jura as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 first sneak peek (Image via Shueisha)

Elsewhere, while Matsuri cornered Konohamaru, Boruto's shuriken struck her. To her misfortune, just as she spotted him, the shinobi slashed her into multiple pieces. Back at Kashin Koji's hideout, the Jiraiya clone started panicking over Boruto's safety. Elsewhere, Jura's link with all Divine Trees allowed him to locate Boruto, who had just arrived in the Land of the Wind.

With that, the manga hinted at Jura arriving at the location to go after his target. The manga's first sneak peek confirmed just that, as Jura could be seen using one of Ryu's Claw Grimes to reach Mitsuki and Araya's location.

Boruto vs. Jura as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 second sneak peek (Image via Shueisha)

While fans speculated whether Jura would fight Boruto or Mitsuki, the manga's second sneak peek confirmed that Jura is set to go after Boruto in the upcoming chapter. The preview illustration suggests that after Jura attacks Boruto, the shinobi initiates his counterattack using his katana. Unfortunately, the Divine Tree leader will parry it using the claw on his middle finger.

