On Friday, May 16, 2025, the official website and X account for the Married Women's Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime unveiled a new character visual for Yui Koriyama and announced the cast members for the show's "Deregula" edition. Additionally, the staff released a promotional video centered on Yui and revealed that the series is set to premiere in July 2025.

Married Women's Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime is based on the eponymous manga series by author Chinjao Musume and illustrator Tama Nogami. Kodansha's YanMaga Web has been serializing the manga since February 2021, and 21 e-books have been released as of February 2025.

Married Women's Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime's new character PV and visual features Yui Koriyama

On Friday, May 16, 2025, the staff for the Married Women's Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime shared a new character promotional video featuring Yui Koriyama, a married woman admired by the male protagonist, Tsuyoshi. Originally uploaded on the Deregula anime's YouTube channel, the character PV shows Yui drinking alcohol and making bold advances toward Tsuyoshi.

The promotional video captures the show's risque elements and highlights Yui's character. According to the latest information, the anime will release new character trailers every Friday. In addition to the character PV, the staff unveiled a new visual featuring Yui Koriyama, holding a can of Chuhai (Japanese alcoholic drink) with Tsuyoshi's avatar on it.

The latest illustration is a modified version of the previous key visual, showing a slight change in Yui's expression. Yui is seen wearing a white shirt and a short green skirt. The visual's background is filled with cans of alcohol, highlighting the series' theme. Furthermore, the staff revealed new cast members for Tsuyoshi and Yui for the series' "Deregula" version.

Men Kaido has joined the voice cast as Tsuyoshi, while Miyu Anno voices Yui Koriyama in the show's Deregula edition. As previously announced, Takahide Ishii and Shiho Kawaragi will continue voicing Tsuyoshi and Yui, respectively, in the show's "Broadcast" version. The anime will premiere in July 2025, with no exact release date disclosed as of this writing.

Hajime Keima is directing the Married Women's Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime at Studio Raiose and handling the series composition. Meanwhile, Yoriko Karei is listed as the anime series' character and color designer. Tomohiro Hayashi is the photography director and editor, while Fumihiko Odera is the sound director. The other staff member is Yutaka Aota, who is the art director.

A brief synopsis of the Married Women's Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime

Based on Chinjao Musume and Tama Nogami's omnibus manga series, the Married Women's Lips Taste Like a Can of Chuhai anime centers on the 22-year-old third-year university student, Tsuyoshi, who is fond of drinking strong canned Chuhai.

Living alone in his apartment, Tsuyoshi gets entangled with Yui Koriyama and other married women. As such, the anime series will explore Tsuyoshi's risque encounters with these women.

