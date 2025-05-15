Dandadan season 2 streams new trailer in Japanese and English dub

Thursday, May 15, 2025 saw a new trailer for the special theatrical screening of Dandadan season 2 shared via the official English X (formerly Twitter) account for the anime franchise. Officially titled DAN DA DAN: EVIL EYE, other official accounts posted an English dubbed version of the trailer in addition to the Japanese version posted by the franchise’s X account.

Ad

The new trailer is the longest yet for Dandadan season 2, offering both a glimpse at new character performances and brand new footage for the upcoming season’s events. Other major release information such as the domestic Japanese and international premiere dates have been previously revealed by the franchise, and confirmed once again here.

Dandadan season 2 streams its most revealing trailer yet weeks before its theatrical premiere

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The new Dandadan season 2 trailer begins with a shot of the evil eye as he appeared during his time as a living human. He can be heard saying he wants to play, as focus shifts to Jin “Jiji” Enjoji discovering something in the massive caverns beneath his house. Momo Ayase is heard calling out for him as focus shifts to a strange creature being shown. Turbo Granny is then heard speaking about Jiji’s house, as the winding caverns beneath it are shown once again.

Ad

Jiji is heard seemingly asking the Evil Eye if he’s “down there somewhere,” suggesting he enters the cavern to find it. One of the Kito family members is then heard saying they were “short on sacrifices,” but that the arrival of Momo and co solved this. They’re seen praying to something before saying “let the festival begin” as Jiji falls into the caverns seen earlier. The trailer then begins showing some action sequences in rapid succession, featuring several characters.

Ad

The new season 2 trailer also sees Turbo Granny warning Momo to prepare for a difficult fight against what appears to be a possessed Jiji. Ken “Okarun” Takakura is seen transforming into his Turbo Granny state to prepare for battle, with several action shots flashing after this once again. The trailer ends with the Evil Eye repeating the phrase “kill them” before the theatrical screenings release dates flash.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Evil Eye theatrical screenings will begin in Asia via Muse on Friday, May 30, 2025. Sugoi Co will begin screening the film in Australia and New Zealand on Friday, June 6, with All The Anime screening it in the United Kingdom and Ireland on the same day. GKIDS will also screen the film in the United States on the same day. ADN will screen the film in the rest of Europe starting on Saturday, June 7.

Ad

The franchise promises additional release dates “coming soon.” The second season will make its television debut in Japan on Thursday, July 3, 2025 on MBS and TBS’ “Super Animeism Turbo” programming block. Crunchyroll will stream the series internationally, with Netflix also expected to offer it.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More