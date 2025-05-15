Dandadan season 2 streams new trailer in Japanese and English dub

Thursday, May 15, 2025 saw a new trailer for the special theatrical screening of Dandadan season 2 shared via the official English X (formerly Twitter) account for the anime franchise. Officially titled DAN DA DAN: EVIL EYE, other official accounts posted an English dubbed version of the trailer in addition to the Japanese version posted by the franchise’s X account.
The new trailer is the longest yet for Dandadan season 2, offering both a glimpse at new character performances and brand new footage for the upcoming season’s events. Other major release information such as the domestic Japanese and international premiere dates have been previously revealed by the franchise, and confirmed once again here.
Dandadan season 2 streams its most revealing trailer yet weeks before its theatrical premiere
The new Dandadan season 2 trailer begins with a shot of the evil eye as he appeared during his time as a living human. He can be heard saying he wants to play, as focus shifts to Jin “Jiji” Enjoji discovering something in the massive caverns beneath his house. Momo Ayase is heard calling out for him as focus shifts to a strange creature being shown. Turbo Granny is then heard speaking about Jiji’s house, as the winding caverns beneath it are shown once again.
Jiji is heard seemingly asking the Evil Eye if he’s “down there somewhere,” suggesting he enters the cavern to find it. One of the Kito family members is then heard saying they were “short on sacrifices,” but that the arrival of Momo and co solved this. They’re seen praying to something before saying “let the festival begin” as Jiji falls into the caverns seen earlier. The trailer then begins showing some action sequences in rapid succession, featuring several characters.
The new season 2 trailer also sees Turbo Granny warning Momo to prepare for a difficult fight against what appears to be a possessed Jiji. Ken “Okarun” Takakura is seen transforming into his Turbo Granny state to prepare for battle, with several action shots flashing after this once again. The trailer ends with the Evil Eye repeating the phrase “kill them” before the theatrical screenings release dates flash.
The Evil Eye theatrical screenings will begin in Asia via Muse on Friday, May 30, 2025. Sugoi Co will begin screening the film in Australia and New Zealand on Friday, June 6, with All The Anime screening it in the United Kingdom and Ireland on the same day. GKIDS will also screen the film in the United States on the same day. ADN will screen the film in the rest of Europe starting on Saturday, June 7.
The franchise promises additional release dates “coming soon.” The second season will make its television debut in Japan on Thursday, July 3, 2025 on MBS and TBS’ “Super Animeism Turbo” programming block. Crunchyroll will stream the series internationally, with Netflix also expected to offer it.
Related links
- Dandadan season 2 streams English dubbed trailer
- Dandadan season 2 reveals new trailer ahead of premiere
- Dandadan Season 2 reveals July 2025 release date