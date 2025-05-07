Dandadan season 2 streams English dubbed trailer

Ahead of the Evil Eye theatrical experience’s premiere in North America on Friday, June 6, 2025, Dandadan season 2 began streaming an English dubbed version of its latest trailer. The trailer is streaming on the official GKIDS YouTube channel, with GKIDS also responsible for screening the film in North American theaters.
While the casting information for the titular Evil Eye entity has yet to be officially confirmed, season 2’s newest trailer seemingly previous Aleks Le’s performance in the role. Aleks Le is notably the voice of Jin “Jiji” Enjoji in the series, whose body the Evil Eye entity appears to take over based on its appearance in the newest trailer.
Dandadan season 2 English dub trailer seemingly confirms Aleks Le as the voice of Evil Eye
Unfortunately, Dandadan season 2’s English dubbed trailer only previews Aleks Le’s performance as the Evil Eye in terms of major reveals. While the trailer does reconfirm the theatrical experience’s aforementioned North American release date, this was previously announced. The trailer itself was also previously released in its original Japanese language format, meaning no new footage was to be had here.
However, the news of an English dubbed trailer for the film is nonetheless exciting, as it suggests the film will screen in both the original Japanese audio and English. While this has yet to be officially confirmed as of this article’s writing, an English dubbed trailer being released for the film further supports this to be the case. This would also fall in line with the recent trend of anime films being screened in North America with both language formats as an option.
Dandadan season 2’s theatrical premiere is officially titled DAN DA DAN: EVIL EYE. It will screen the final episode of the first season and the first three episodes of the upcoming second season. The film will first screen in Asia outside of Japan on Friday, May 30, 2025, followed by the Japanese and North American release on Friday, June 6. The final currently announced international release date for the screening is Europe on Saturday, June 7.
The Japanese television release date for the second season is on Thursday, July 3 on MBS and TBS in the “Super Animeism Turbo” programming block. Crunchyroll has already confirmed that it will stream the series internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. It is presumed that Netflix will also stream the second season alongside Crunchyroll, as it did the first season.
The second season serves as the continuation of Science SARU’s television anime adaptation of mangaka Yukinobu Tatsu’s original shonen series of the same name. The manga began serialization on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform in April 2021, and is still ongoing today. The anime’s first season premiered in October 2024 and ran for a total of 12 episodes.
Related links
- Dandadan Season 2 reveals July 2025 release date
- Dandadan season 2 premiere hits Indian theaters in May 2025
- Dandadan season 2 reveals new trailer ahead of premiere