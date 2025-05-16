Gachiakuta anime unveils new character PV and visual for Riyo ahead of July 2025 release

On Friday, May 16, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Gachiakuta anime revealed a new character promotional video and visual, featuring Riyo, a member of Team Akuta from the Cleaners company. The series is set to be released in July 2025, i.e., in Summer 2025.

Produced by BONES FILMS, the Gachiakuta anime serves as an adaptation of the dark fantasy manga series, written and illustrated by Kei Urana. The original manga has been serialized on Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine since 2022, with 15 tankobon volumes released thus far.

Gachiakuta anime shows Riyo's character design with a new PV and visual ahead of the July 2025 premiere

The official staff for the Gachiakuta anime unveiled a new promotional video on Friday, May 16, 2025. The short clip features a character visual for Riyo (VA: Yumiri Hanamori), a Giver from the same team (Team Akuta) as Rudo, Enjin, and Zanka. She's a Cleaner who fights against the Trash Beasts.

The anime's chief animation director and character designer, Satoshi Ishino, illustrated the visual depicting Riyo holding her Vital Instrument: Scissors. Riyo has a serene expression as she looks forward to the challenge. Moreover, the illustration has a catchphrase in Japanese next to Riyo's avatar, which reads "When the opponent is strong, it gets exciting," in English.

Also, the promotional video is peppered with Riyo's lines from the original manga, highlighting her rational and playful character. Furthermore, the catchphrase and the texts in the PV suggest that Riyo enjoys fighting. The logo in the visual is designed by Ando, the manga's graffiti designer.

Riyo, as seen in the anime's trailer (Image BONES FILMS)

In addition to the PV and visual, the official website of the Gachiakuta anime has shared a comment from Riyo's voice actor, Yumiri Hanamori. Regarding Riyo, Yumiri-san says:

"She easily gets into the hearts of others, but never into her own. She's as elusive as a black cat. I played her, who has a dangerous and devilish charm, while being careful not to put too much expression into her voice, while still retaining her emotions."

The Gachiakuta anime shall feature Aoi Ichikawa as Rudo, Katsuyuki Konishi as Enjin, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Zanka, and Yumiri Hanamori as Riyo. Additional cast members will be announced in the future. Notably, this is the final main cast visual unveiled by the staff. Previously, the staff revealed character visuals and PVs for Rudo, Enjin, and Zanka.

Gachiakuta anime premieres in July 2025 on the Agaru anime programming timeslot on 28 CBC and TBS channels in Japan. More details concerning the anime's broadcast and digital distribution will be announced later.

Fumihiko Saganuma directs the dark fantasy anime at BONES FILMS, with Satoshi Ishino handling the character designs as the chief animation director. Hiroshi Seko is listed as the series composer/script writer, with Taku Iwasai as the music composer.

