MangaDex hit with DMCA takedowns in latest anti-manga piracy efforts

Thursday, May 15, 2025 saw popular manga reading site MangaDex hit with a large number of DMCA takedown notices, seemingly numbering in the hundreds based on current information. As a result, a similarly large number of series were removed from the site (especially unlicensed ones) as a result of this latest anti-manga piracy effort by Japanese publishers.

While some netizens are compiling lists of the affected MangaDex series, the takedowns are so vast that many are finding it difficult to keep up with the information. Some of the most notable series which have been taken down per these lists include Vinland Saga, Bleach, Oshi no Ko, Haikyu!!, Fire Punch, Call of the Night, and many more.

What’s particularly significant about this latest DMCA takedown effort against MangaDex is it being the second major instance of anti-manga piracy efforts in recent memory. While details are scarce, reputable manga news sources such as X user @MangaMoguraRE (Mogura) have alleged a similar incident to have taken place on Reddit recently. Although Mogura has yet to provide additional details on the Reddit takedowns, it is nonetheless significant.

Effectively, this confirms that major Japanese manga publishers are suddenly taking a stance so harsh against manga piracy that it’s nearly unprecedented. While DMCA takedowns have been brought against manga reading sites in the past, the scale of this latest example is unlike anything before it. Based on the aforementioned unofficial cataloguing done by dedicated fans, over 300 series have been removed, with the number continuously rising.

As of this article’s writing, the major publishers involved with this DMCA strike based on the affected series include Shueisha, Kodansha, and Shogakukan. While there are other publishers who’re presumably involved based on their respective publications being affected, these are the biggest and most recognizable names among them. Although some series from each publisher are still up on the site currently, it’s seemingly only a matter of time until they’re removed.

Despite how unprecedented this latest action against MangaDex is, it’s far from the first time Japanese publishers have taken action against manga piracy. February 2024 saw two arrests relating to general manga leaks from Shueisha’s Shonen Jump umbrella, with the publisher issuing a statement shortly after the arrests. This statement explained how manga piracy damages the authors and the company itself, and their intention to remain steadfast.

Later on in the same month, Nikkei reported that the same two individuals had been arrested once again for piracy against Kodansha series. One of the two individuals was identified as a 36-year-old foreigner by the name of Samir Musa, while the other alleged culprit’s identity was not revealed. Fans can likely expect additional anti-manga piracy efforts both within the context of the MangaDex DMCA takedowns and outside of it to continue in the near future.

