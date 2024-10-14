10 best ongoing Shonen manga not from Weekly Shonen Jump, ranked shortest to longest

Various Shonen manga series have captured the hearts of readers in the dynamic world of anime and manga with their gripping stories and vibrant personalities. While Weekly Shonen Jump is frequently the primary source for successful titles, several exceptional ongoing Shonen manga can be found even outside their pages.

This article highlights ten of the best ongoing Shonen manga not serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump, ranked from the shortest to the longest in terms of volume count. From heartwarming tales of friendship and self-discovery to gripping dark fantasies and sports sagas, these series showcase the diverse storytelling that defines the Shonen genre.

Blue Lock and 9 other best Shonen manga which are not from Weekly Shonen Jump

1) Centuria (2 volumes)

Centuria (Image via Shueisha)

Centuria, a dark fantasy Shonen manga by Tohru Kuramori, has been serialized in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ since April 2024. The story follows Julian, a former slave who gains immense power from an eldritch sea entity after a massacre aboard a slave ship.

Determined to protect Diana, the infant daughter of a fellow slave, Julian embarks on a journey to raise her, despite a prophecy foretelling calamity. The manga features complex characters, including Angvall, the cloaked knight, and Arkos, the king’s nihilistic son. Centuria has been praised for its gripping narrative and character depth.

2) You and I Are Polar Opposites (7 volumes)

You and I Are Polar Opposites (Image via Shueisha)

You and I Are Polar Opposites, by Kocha Agasawa, is a shonen romantic comedy following the contrasting high school personalities of energetic Miyu Suzuki and quiet, honest Yusuke Tani. The story humorously explores their budding relationship as Suzuki struggles to express her feelings for Tani.

Serialized since May 2022 in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+, the manga has garnered praise for its relatable characters, emotional depth, and engaging chemistry, reminiscent of My Dress-Up Darling. Nominated for various awards, it blends humor and heartwarming moments, highlighting the theme of opposites attracting.

3) Wistoria: Wand and Sword (10 volumes)

Wistoria: Wand and Sword (Image via Kodansha)

Wistoria: Wand and Sword, created by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Toshi Aoi, is a fantasy-adventure Shonen manga serialized in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine since December 2020. The story follows Will Serfort, a student at Rigarden Magical Academy who, despite being unable to cast magic, excels in swordsmanship.

Determined to fulfill a promise to his friend Elfaria, Will battles societal norms that value magic over combat skills. Themes of perseverance and self-discovery drive the narrative. The manga, spanning ten volumes and nominated for the 2021 Next Manga Awards, received an anime adaptation in July 2024, further boosting its popularity.

4) Gachiakuta (12 volumes)

Gachiakuta (Image via Kodansha)

Gachiakuta is an action-packed manga by Kei Urana, with graffiti art by Hideyoshi Andou, serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine since February 2022. It follows Rudo, a boy exiled from a floating slum into an abyss filled with monstrous creatures made of discarded waste. To survive and seek vengeance, he joins the Cleaners, a group fighting these beasts.

The series explores themes of social inequality, environmental issues, and personal redemption with a gritty, graffiti-inspired art style. An anime adaptation by Studio Bones is set for release in 2025.

5) Sousou no Frieren (13 volumes)

Sousou no Frieren (Image via Shogakukan)

Sousou no Frieren is a manga series that falls under the Shonen genre. It was created by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe and is currently being serialized in the Weekly Shonen Sunday since April 2020. The main character of the story is Frieren, who is a long-lived elf mage who faces the mortality of her companions after they defeat the Demon King.

Facing her inner turmoil and coming to terms with their fate, Frieren departs on a journey to those places that have significance for her. This is how the manga illustrates the deep meaning of the themes like death, reflection, and personal development. The manga has received numerous awards and also an anime adaptation in 2023.

6) Yotsuba &! (15 volumes)

Yotsuba &! (Image via ASCII Media Works)

Yotsuba &! is a popular slice-of-life Shonen manga created by Kiyohiko Azuma. It has been serialized in Dengeki Daily since January 2003. The story is centered around a peculiar green-haired five-year-old girl named Yotsuba Koiwai who goes on adventures with her adoptive father, Yousuke Koiwai, and interacts with her new environment. The story also features characters like Koiwai's friend Jumbo and the Ayase family, which adds to its overall appeal.

Every chapter is an emotional and often humorous story of the happiness derived from common life. The detailed drawings of Yotsuba&! along with the cultural elements have garnered a wide readership winning them over with the bright, playful tone of the story.

7) Boruto (23 volumes)

Boruto (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is written by Ukyo Kodachi, drawn by Mikio Ikemoto, and supervised by Masashi Kishimoto. It began in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2016, then switched to V Jump in 2019. It follows Naruto's son, Boruto, as he tackles being a ninja, deals with his father's legacy, and faces personal challenges.

Major arcs include the Chunin Exams and battles against the Otsutsuki. The sequel Boruto: Two Blue Vortex explores Boruto's inner struggles, new dangers, and teamwork. Both stories by Shueisha and Viz Media are acclaimed for their narratives, character depth, and expanding the Naruto world.

8) Blue Lock (30 volumes)

Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock is a gripping Shonen manga series penned by Muneyuki Kaneshiro with the visual artistry of Yusuke Nomura. It revolves around the game of soccer, which started off in the Weekly Shonen Magazine in August 2018. The central character, Yoichi Isagi, is a high school student who strives to become the ultimate striker for Japan by joining the elite Blue Lock training program.

Up until October 2024, the manga has had thirty volumes. A side story of the original manga series, Blue Lock: Episode Nagi, is also ongoing since 2022. The English edition of Blue Lock was translated and published by Kodansha USA. Besides that, the manga was also successfully converted into a TV anime series whose popularity cannot be understated.

9) Kono Oto Tomare! (30 volumes)

Kono Oto Tomare (Image via Shueisha)

Kono Oto Tomare! is a Japanese Shonen manga written by Amyu, focusing on music, friendship, and personal growth. Published in Jump Square by Shueisha, it follows Takezo Kurata, a high school student struggling to save his koto club amid various challenges.

His life changes with the arrival of Chika Kudo, a girl with a troubled past, and the exceptionally talented koto player Satowa Hozuki, who leads the club to the Koto Nationals. The manga explores themes of teamwork, self-improvement, and a love for music through rich character development. Its 2019 anime adaptation consists of 26 episodes and is highly praised for its emotional narrative and artistic quality.

10) Hajime no Ippo (141 volumes)

Hajime no Ippo (Image via Kodansha)

Hajime no Ippo is a widely recognized Shonen manga authored by George Morikawa, which has been serialized in Weekly Shonen Magazine since 1989. The series spans over 140 published volumes by Kodansha. The story introduces Ippo, a very timid, shy high school student in the story, who eventually stumbles upon boxing and, after some training at Kamogawa Boxing Gym, turns into a strong and valiant athlete.

The themes of persistence and self-discovery contribute to prominent critics' acclaim. It's not the only source of discussions, as several anime adaptations produced by the Madhouse Studio have enhanced its reputation as a classic in the sports manga genre.

Final thoughts

These ten ongoing Shonen manga showcase diverse storytelling and unique themes, from the dark fantasy of Centuria to the heartfelt moments in Yotsuba &!. Each title offers captivating characters and narratives, proving that remarkable Shonen stories extend beyond the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

