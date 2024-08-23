Boruto Two Blue Vortex may answer where Kakashi is via the Shinju's final actions in chapter 13

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 has been released, and fans were quite happy with how the chapter progressed. Despite the lack of high-intensity action in the chapter, there were plenty of elements that kept the readers entertained. There was a considerable amount of progression in the latest chapter, and the focus was completely on Kashin Koji.

The latter half of the chapter shifted its focus back on the Shinju. The series has introduced some of the toughest foes in the form of these Divine Tree entities. These entities seem to be connected to Kakashi Hatake, the former Hokage of the series. Kakashi’s absence has been pointed out by plenty of fans, and theories suggest that his absence could be connected to the contents of the latest chapter, involving the Shinju.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from chapter 13 of the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto: Kakashi’s absence could be connected to the Shinju based on the contents of Two Blue Vortex chapter 13

Kakashi Hatake has been absent in the manga, and this raised a few eyebrows. He is extremely close to Naruto Uzumaki, and he wouldn’t just let his children be by themselves without a father. Naruto’s “death” would have forced Kakashi to act since Himawari is still a child and the former Hokage wouldn’t want her to grow up all alone. Further, Sasuke’s disappearance from the village following Eida’s Omnipotence would have also forced Kakashi to make a move.

He made a promise that he wouldn’t let Sasuke Uchiha go rogue again. When he fled the village with Boruto, Kakashi would have surely pursued the duo. Even if he didn’t pursue, Kakashi would have attempted to find out more on their reason to flee the village. But there was no mention of Kakashi in the story, which felt odd.

The second half of the latest chapter showed all the Shinju entities gathered together. They managed to revive Hidari with the help of the Thorn Soul Bulb. This in itself was a shock since fans assumed that Hidari would have remained dead in the series. However, the Shinju also seemed to be reviving someone else. The manga ended on a cliffhanger as it didn’t reveal the identity of the Shinju entity they were reviving. However, fans have reason to believe that it could be a Shinju clone of Kakashi himself.

There is a possibility that Kakashi got caught by one of the Shinju entities, got sealed by them, and it eventually led to the creation of his clone. This is one such possibility in the Boruto series at the moment. Should this be the case, then Boruto and his crew have a long and arduous journey ahead of them. We saw what Hidari was capable of, and Kakashi’s clone will be just as troublesome.

This, paired with the fact that they have Jura as their ally, makes this incredibly difficult for the protagonist and his crew. We urge the fanbase to wait for the next chapter in order to confirm the details.

