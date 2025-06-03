Dandadan chapter 197: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Dandadan chapter 197 is set to release on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With both Momo Ayase’s group and the Kito family making efforts to defeat the Typhoon Human, fans can expect the upcoming installment to all but wrap up the focus on this fight.
Unfortunately, it’s very unlikely that fans will get any verifiable spoiler information on the upcoming installment prior to its official release. Thankfully, what fans do have is confirmed official release information for the series thanks to Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Dandadan chapter 197 release information, speculates on where the series is headed, and more.
Dandadan chapter 197 release date and time
Dandadan chapter 197 will be officially released at 12AM JST on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Most overseas readers should see this translate to a release window sometime during the day on Monday, June 9. A small minority of international audiences will instead, like Japan, see the issue be made available in the extremely early morning hours of Tuesday, June 10. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.
Dandadan chapter 197 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to read Dandadan chapter 197
Fans can read chapter 197 for free on either Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. However, each of these platforms offer only the first and latest three chapters in the series for reading. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ subscription-based service offers full access to the entire series, but for a relatively inexpensive monthly fee.
Dandadan chapter 196 recap
Dandadan chapter 196 began with Seiko Ayase explaining that Momo Ayase and Jin “Jiji” Enjoji would work together to fight the Typhoon Human. Momo would use her psychic powers to grab the sharks, with Jiji then using his palm wave to blast them without damaging the airplane’s hull. They’d aim the sharks at the typhoon itself and its base, either cooling the water vapor to turn it into water droplets and ice or cooling the seawater below to get rid of the typhoon completely.
She then went to fly the airplane closer to the typhoon to give them an easier job despite clearly not knowing how to do so. Momo and Jiji then got to work and successfully launched the first shark at the typhoon. They hilariously waited for immediate results before realizing this wouldn’t be the case and getting back to work. Naki Kito then told the Kito family not to attack Momo and co since they were all in the same situation. She then blasted a hole into the cargo hold.
After pouring some water over a suitcase, a Tsuchinoko suddenly burst out of the airplane’s roof. She explained to Momo and Jiji that this was one of the children of the Tsuchinoko they killed which they raised on cattle. Likewise, since it hadn’t eaten humans, it didn’t have any of the unique abilities the one Momo and co fought did. The issue ended with the Tsuchinoko eating a bunch of frozen sharks before spitting them out and firing them at the typhoon.
What to expect from Dandadan chapter 197 (speculative)
With both Momo’s group and the Kito family making efforts to fight the Typhoon Human in Dandadan chapter 197, fans can expect it to all but wrap up the fight. However, it’s likely that the typhoon will fight back somehow before they can seal their victory, thus setting up the subsequent release for a final push.
It’s also likely that chapter 197 will see the Evil Eye try and take over Jiji as he gets weaker and weaker due to using his palm wave attack. The issue may even end with Jiji being overtaken just as they’re about to defeat the Typhoon Human, setting up further drama in the fight’s final push.
