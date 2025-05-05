Dandadan chapter 193: Momo Ayase's team enters Empty Space as the Kito family attacks

Following the reappearance of the Kito family in the previous issue, fans expected Dandadan chapter 193 to see them make their move against Momo Ayase and her allies. Officially released on Monday, May 5, 2025, the installment did indeed see the fight begin, but not in the exact context fans expected.

Ad

Part of this expectation for Dandadan chapter 193 came from the emphasis of Momo and the others’ respective curses worsening in the previous issue. With this in mind, many expected their flight to Shimane to be all but skipped in order to get them as close to a cure as possible. However, chapter 193 makes it clear that the Kito family has no intentions of waiting for their revenge.

Dandadan chapter 193 sees Momo and co’s rematch with the Kito clan begin

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dandadan chapter 193, titled “You People?!,” began with Momo Ayase, Seiko Ayase, Jin “Jiji” Enjoji, Unji Zuma, Vamola, Daiki Hakono, and Raiya onboard their flight to Shimane. Jiji was shown to be nervous, with Momo trying to calm him down. Vamola asked Zuma if he was excited, to which he unenthusiastically said yes. The plane then took off, with Jiji continuing to panic as Momo tried to calm him down.

Some turbulence then caused her to fly off of his shoulder and land onto Zuma’s, who panicked because he felt but couldn’t see her. After realizing who it was, he told her not to scare him like that. She celebrated that he still was able to tell she was there, to which he said he couldn’t see her while calling her girl. This upset Momo, who said she hated when people called her girl. This prompted Zuma to reveal that she never told him her name.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 193 saw Jiji interject by saying Momo didn’t need to tell him her name since they go to different schools and are complete strangers. Jiji added that once they fix everyone’s curses, he’d prefer that Zuma have nothing to do with them anymore. Momo asked Jiji what his problem was before saying she could at least share her name. However, Zuma called this a good idea, saying he didn’t want to have anything to do with Jiji either.

Ad

Jiji's feelings for Momo are made obvious through his interaction with Zuma in Dandadan chapter 193 (Image via Science SARU)

He then clarified that how he interacts with Momo is up to him, and that he intended to be “involved with her for the foreseeable future.” Jiji and Momo were shocked to hear this, prompting him to clarify he meant in the sense of socializing and not romantically. He clarified he wasn’t some sort of clingy boyfriend, seemingly implying Jiji was, before telling him to get ahold of himself. Jiji was clearly embarrassed and upset by this, his face fully red.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 193 likewise saw him huff and puff while saying he hated Zuma, with Vamola commenting on how rare it is for Jiji to be so angry. Jiji then asked Vamola to trade seats with Zuma so they wouldn’t have to be next to each other, with Zuma saying such clingy behavior was embarrassing. Vamola had them switch seats nevertheless, asking Zuma not to make Jiji angry since he’s a good person.

Ad

This instantly lifted Jiji’s spirits and prompted him to begin teasing Zuma for making Vamola mad with him, continuing their spat likewise. Momo said she was glad they’re at least getting along in some way, before realizing something was wrong with Seiko. Jiji suggested calling a flight attendant over, but she rejected this. Seiko said her condition was likely a result of the medicine she took, prompting Jiji to suggest using his chi to heal her wounds.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As he said this, Dandadan chapter 193 saw someone approach him from behind with a knife in hand. This person tried stabbing Jiji, which prompted Umbrella Boy, the yokai spirit of Zuma’s late brother Futa, to attack the assailant and protect Jiji. The others on the plane then panicked after seeing the knife, with Zuma confirming an enemy was on board. This prompted another person to try and stab Jiji, whom Seiko intercepted with a kick.

Ad

The assailants kept coming as Momo and the others got involved, with Raiya and Zuma trying to protect Vamola. However, she then activated her kaiju exosuit and promised she’d be okay. Momo had her summon Empty Space to protect the other passengers, which shocked Seiko who was in Empty Space for the first time. The issue ended with the assailants being revealed as the Kito family, with Naki Kito revealing herself to them and preparing to attack.

Ad

Final thoughts

The Kito family makes their latest move against Momo and co in Dandadan chapter 193 (Image via Science SARU)

With Dandadan chapter 193 having begun the Kito family’s battle with Momo Ayase and co, fans can expect the upcoming installments to focus on the fight exclusively. In turn, the Kito family should be fully defeated prior to Momo and co’s arrival in Shimane, suggesting additional antagonists will be introduced soon after. In the meantime, fans can expect an intense rematch which should elaborate exactly how and why the Kito family has returned.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More