Dandadan chapter 192 may mark the start of a new canon ship (& it's not Jiji and Momo)

Dandadan chapter 192 depicted an interesting yet oddly terrifying series of developments. For one, the Kito Family returned towards the end of the chapter and look ready to exact their long-awaited revenge. But majority of the focus has been on the characters like Vamola and Seiko forgetting about Momo. The curse put on her is to blame and if it continues, she could end up like the Pygmies.

At the other end, the respective groups of Aira, Rin and Kouki and Okarun with Kinta have managed to subdued the threats that attacked them. But it is unclear whether or not they too remember Momo. If the series makes Okarun forget about Momo, then Dandadan chapter 192 may have marked the beginning of a new canon ship - Aira and Okarun.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Dandadan chapter 192: Latest chapter might have signalled the start of a new canon ship

Okarun and Aira (Image via Science Saru)

To begin with, Dandadan chapter 192 featured mostly everyone in Momo Ayase's group, save for Jiji, forgetting her. The first was Vamola, who didn't respond at all when Momo called out to her and didn't know what Momo was when asked about her. Next, the same is seen with Seiko, who couldn't answer when asked Jiji if she remembered where they were headed and why.

Alongside, Zuma seemed to go completely blind while Daiki's aging increased. All in all, the curse of Danmanra was progressing at an alarming and worrying rate. Hypothetically, in the event that Momo and company do not make it in time, then it is possible that the other half of the supernatural folk, like Aira, Okarun, Rin, etc. also forget about Momo's existence.

As awful as it sounds, it cannot be ruled out as a possibility. If so, then that means even Okarun forgets about her and the promise to confess his feelings. This would leave the doors open for an alternative ship to happen, i.e., Aira Shiratori and Okarun. The former has displayed genuine affection for the boy following the Acrobatic Silky Arc. That likely hasn't changed, even though Aira herself grew.

With Momo being pushed out of the picture, it would afford a great opportunity to act on her feelings. Again, while not explicitly shown or adressed, but Okarun was flattered by the initial attention he received from Aira. Later, he has also shown a sense of protectiveness towards her. While that may be normal his character, it could even be hinting at a possible romantic interest in Aira, especially in this case.

Momo and Okarun look like endgame

Okarun and Momo (Image via Viz Media)

Whatever follows Dandadan chapter 192, it may not be that Okarun and Aira become the next canon ship. Okarun and Momo's promise holds immense significance with respect to their characters and it won't be broken in this fashion. The fact that Okarun is willing to risk himself despite lacking his Turbo Granny abilities speaks volumes of how far he is prepared to go for Momo.

Again, Aira has gone through enough character development to leverage Momo being forgotten. Even though they quarrel quite a bit, they seem to have forged a bond deeper than friendship. When it comes to it, it is unlikely would break faith with Momo is realize her crush on Okarun. It is also to be considered that Okarun won't necessarily taking a liking to Aira just because Momo has vanished.

Laslty, judging from Dandadan chapter 192's events, Yokai-linked characters may be the ones immune to the curse. Jiji has the Evil Eye, which is likely why he can still see and remember Momo. Similarly, all of Aira, Rin and Kouki should also remember Momo, save for Okarun and Kinta, who are human at this point.

In Conclusion

Okarun and Momo (Image via Science Saru)

To conclude, Dandadan chapter 192 pushes the narrative into an unsettling phase, where the Danmanra curse threatens to unravel the story’s emotional core. Momo being erased from her allies' minds presents a chilling layer of suspense, whilst raising compelling questions about identity, bonds, and paranormal repurcussions in the story.

The idea of shifting dynamics - specifically with regard to relationships - offers the plot a fresh yet uneasy tension. Undeniably so, there may be speculation about new romantic directions, but the essence of the Okarun-Momo ship remains a poignant anchor. With the curse deepening and the return of fan-favorite antagonists, the narrative edges towards transformation.

The present arc could either cement a new chapter or reaffirm old ties. But there is one thing that remains unchanged - Dandadan chapter 192 could be prompting a turning point wherein emotional stakes might trump physical struggles.

