Dandadan chapter 192 sets Jiji up to shine with the return of these fan-favorite enemies

Dandadan chapter 192 teased the return of the fan-favorite Kito Family towards the end of the chapter. As a brief break from the recent chaos, the chapter shifted focus to Momo Ayase and company, who were at the airport en route to their destination, the Izumo Grand Shrine. But things were slowly getting worse, as tiny Momo was starting to fade from her comrades' memories.

First, it was Vamola who seemed to forget that she even had Momo on her shoulder. Thankfully, Grandma Seiko looked to recall a major bit of where they were headed and why. Only Jiji seemed to completely acknowledge Momo's presence and offered to keep her henceforth. But little did the group know that their problems were far from over, as the Kito Family was back for revenge.

Dandadan chapter 192: The return of these beloved foes sets up Jiji to shine

The Kito Family (Image via Science Saru)

The Kito Family has been MIA since a little after the Cursed House Arc. Among its members, Naki Kito managed to escape when the authorities arrived at Jiji's home to make arrests. Witnessing most of her family members being handcuffed, she went into hiding, vowing to take revenge on Momo Ayase as she revealed her true Subterranean form.

Now, in Dandadan chapter 192, it looks like the family has reunited and is back to satisfy their thirst for vengeance. As per the chapter, three Kito family members were freed when the vehicle transporting them was attacked. Led by Naki, they managed to reach the airport and spotted Jiji, following Momo's scent from a jacket they got after the Daija Town incident. Now, they could finally materialize their plan.

Interestingly, the curse on Momo was making those around her forget about her. But this didn't seem to be the case with Jiji. Along with him, the Kito family also remembered her, given that they reached the airport using her scent. Needless to mention, the flight ahead isn't going to be a smooth one. But then again, Dandadan chapter 192 may have just set up Jiji to shine.

Jiji and Momo in Dandadan chapter 192 (Image via Viz Media)

The redhead's history with the Kito family is no surprise to anyone at this point. They kept him pressed under their thumbs while he lived in Daija Town. Following the run-in with the Tsuchinoko and the family getting arrested, he was seemingly free of them. While their present return will make the trip to the Izumo Grand Shrine much tougher, Jiji isn't what he was anymore.

Thanks to Seiko's training, he has gained considerable control of his Ki and Spiritual Power. Equipped with the Ha Wave and the Evil Gun, he is a better combatant now. Not to mention, he also possesses the Evil Eye, which gives him immense power when he transforms. To put it plainly, Jiji will now likely be able to stand up to the Kito family.

In fact, it is imperative that he does so. Unji Zuma has suddenly lost his eyesight, which causes concerns about how he may fight back when necessary. Elsewhere, Vamola is seemingly in a world of her own, as the curse may have done a number on her indirectly somehow. Among those who can fight, only Grandma Seiko remains. Tying it all in, Momo's protection largely falls on Jiji's shoulders.

With the other members of the main cast having duly received their time in the spotlight, the redhead is up next. It has been a while since the Evil Eye was seen - this could be a great opportunity for it to emerge and punish the Kito family.

In conclusion

Dandadan chapter 192 marks a vital turning point by bringing back the Kito Family and preparing the stage for a high-stakes conflict. With Momo Ayase starting to vanish from her friends' memories due to the curse, Jiji retains his awareness of her. This makes him crucial to her protection. Dandadan chapter 192 effectively puts him in the spotlight, subtly setting up the redhead to potentially shine.

With Zuma disabled, Vamola detached, and Seiko stretched thin, the narrative requires that Jiji step up. His previous training to control his powers hints that this is what he was preparing for: to face his troubled past and take on the Kito Family. Naki is driven by revenge, and Jiji is up for a redemptive arc. Dandadan chapter 192 does well in building suspense and hints at an action-filled showdown.

