Dandadan chapter 193: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Dandadan chapter 193 is set to release on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With the Kito family’s return at least signaling them as the next threat, if not the next arc’s antagonists, Jin “Jiji” Enjoji is expected to shine given his history with the subterraneans.

However, the manga's digital publication nature all but confirms pre-release leaks for the upcoming issue will not be shared. Thankfully, there is at least officially confirmed release information for the series' next installment via sources like Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Dandadan chapter 193 release information, speculates on where the series is headed, and more.

Dandadan chapter 193 release date and time

The Kito family's motivations for pursuing Momo and co will likely be revealed in Dandadan chapter 193 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan chapter 193 will be officially released at 12AM JST on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Most international audiences can expect a release window sometime during the day on Monday, May 5. Very few overseas readers will instead, like Japan, see the issue be made available in the extremely early morning hours of Tuesday, May 6. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

Dandadan chapter 193 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Monday, May 5, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Monday, May 5, 2025 British Summer Time 4PM, Monday, May 5, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Monday, May 5, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Monday, May 5, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Monday, May 5, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Where to read Dandadan chapter 193

Momo Ayase may be the first among her friends to spot the Kito family in Dandadan chapter 193 (Image via Science SARU)

Fans can read chapter 193 for free on either Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. Unfortunately, each platform will only give readers access to the series' first and latest three releases. Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ digital publication offers full access, but demands a relatively inexpensive monthly subscription fee in return.

Dandadan chapter 192 recap

Expand Tweet

Dandadan chapter 192 began with Jin “Jiji” Enjoji asking Vamola if she could still see Momo, but she had no idea who or what he was referring to. Seiko Ayase was equally lost, while Unji Zuma’s vision was said to be all but completely gone and Daiki Hakono could no longer walk. This all communicated that the trio’s respective curses were quickly getting much worse. Seiko instructed Vamola to hold Zuma’s hand and guide him, while Momo switched to Jiji’s shoulder.

He theorized that his strong spiritual power is what let him sense her better than the others. Daiki then asked Zuma’s friend Raiya why he was helping him despite their confrontational introduction, which Raiya apologized for. He explained he only went that far for Zuma’s sake, prompting him to ask Raiya why he’d go so far for Zuma. This began a flashback which saw Zuma rescue Raiya from bullies, which quickly transitioned into Zuma helping a young girl.

She was trying to take her own life after being abandoned by her parents and feeling like there was no point to her being alive. Zuma said he had no idea how to help her, but expressed how much he valued her ability to make everyone laugh and her happiness. Raiya explained that Zuma saved him and the others, and he’d do anything for him likewise. The issue ended by revealing the Kito family had returned and were stalking Momo Ayase and Jiji in the airport.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 193 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With the Kito family clearly intent on following Momo Ayase and co to Izumo Grand Shrine, Dandadan chapter 193 will likely see this collective group of characters get underway. The issue will likely open with them all on board their flight and already in the air, with the trip being uneventful so far.

Chapter 193 should then see the Kito family begin planning their moves, likely also revealing what they aim to get out of stalking Momo and co likewise. After they do so, their flight will likely be seen landing with both groups deboarding after. The issue will likely end with the Kito family attacking Momo’s group, and Jiji recognizing them likewise.

