This hidden detail in Dandadan chapter 192 implicitly explains the mechanics of Momo's curse

Dandadan chapter 192 may have just cleverly yet very subtly explained how the curse on Momo Ayase works. As per the chapter, becoming smaller wasn't the only issue the girl was having to deal with. She was slowly being forgotten by her comrades, like Vamola and Seiko. Only Jin Enjoji aka Jiji seemed to completely retain all memories of and acknowledge her presence.

Added to the mix are the returning Kito family, who also remember Momo, having arrived at the airport by following her scent. The idea may be that only Jiji and the Kito family aka the Subterraneans remember Momo entirely due to their strong feelings/emotions towards her. Jiji has feelings for her while the Kito family as thirsty for vengeance upon the girl, thus disallowing them from forgetting her.

Dandadan chapter 192: Clever detail hints at how the curse on Momo may be working

The Kito Family (Image via Science Saru)

Before delving in, it is worth summing up what Dandadan chapter 192 put forth - Vamola and Seiko (apparantly) are forgetting Momo's existence, but remember the trip to the Izumo Grand Shrine; Jiji and the Kito family are the only ones remembering Momo; All those cursed in Danmanra are getting worse (Momo forgotten, Zuma blind, Daiki older).

Now, prior to the Jiji and Kito family discussion, attention must be given to Seiko. Her forgetting Momo may be a red herring. She doesn't reply when asked about Momo. It is possible that Seiko is noticing her memory get fuzzy, coupled with her Iron Bull fight injuries. Additionally, even Zuma remains silent on this issue. Tatsu may using this as an opportunity to confirm his romantic interest in her.

Finally, Jiji and the Kito family - addressing Jiji first, it is likely his strong feelings towards Momo that is helping him remember her. After all, he did say that she was "precious" to him. Granted, his spiritual powers too are playing a part, but the emotions may be holding greater weight. In comparison, though Seiko and Momo loved each other, they are a little distant, which is why she is also affected.

Jiji and Momo in Dandadan chapter 192 (Image via Viz Media)

As for the Kito family, their hunger for revenge on the girl is probably disallowing them from forgetting her. They are aware of her presence, but simply cannot see her. Elsewhere, Vamola was the first to forget given that her and Momo's bond is still relatively new and developing. It is unlike someone like Okarun, who has been with her since day 1 and is driven by his love and need for confession to her.

There is another possibility as to why Jiji remembers Momo in Dandadan chapter 192 - Yokai. Powers from them could allow the wielders to retain their memories longer. Mai can easily see the Pygmies and Kouki's power allows her control little beings. Here, Jiji has the Evil Eye along with his spiritual power. But Vamola is an alien. So, this means that Aira, Rin, Mai and Kouki won't forget Momo yet.

However, the likes of Okarun and Kinta may, since they are none of these. The former's case may be complex, given Turbo Granny's likely essence within him, but that won't last long. Thus, when the Kito family do attack, it will be just them and Jiji aware of why they are doing it - Vamola may join to help Jiji and Seiko will lend a hand since she has never allowed harm to come to her kids.

Final Thoughts

Okarun and Momo (Image via Viz Media)

The idea that Dandadan chapter 192 has already implicity presented the mechanics of Momo's curse is intriguing. Strong emotions towards the cursed, in this case Momo, being the driver to retain memories of her sounds quite plausible. The Kito family have a long-standing grudge against the girl while Jiji harbours romantic feelings for her, which even Zuma may possess.

But judging the curse's working in Dandadan chapter 192, it is possible that it is linked to seeing - Momo first got smaller and insignificant before presently losing her presence in her friends' lives; Daiki isn't being seen for what he was anymore, i.e., a child; and lastly, Zuma saw people for what they were, not outward appearances, which is why he has gone blind.

Whatever the case is, Jiji is Momo's best hope in the present situation especially with the Kito family returning and hot on Momo's trail.

