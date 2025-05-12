Dandadan chapter 194: Evil Eye threatens to overpower Jiji as Momo and co prepare to crash

Following Naki Kito revealing herself in the previous issue, Dandadan chapter 194 was expected to see her enter the fray and target Jin “Jiji” Enjoji specifically. Officially released on Monday, May 12, 2025, the installment did indeed see her target Jiji and even land a few punches on him before the pair were interrupted.

Dandadan chapter 194 likewise continued the focus from the previous issue, which saw Momo Ayase and co prepare to fight in Empty Space after the Kito family revealed themselves. While the previous issue also emphasized Jiji and Unji Zuma’s apparent dislike of each other, that didn’t come into play in this latest installment.

Dandadan chapter 194 sees Naki Kito’s words trigger the Evil Eye’s attempt to take over Jiji

Dandadan chapter 194 began immediately where the previous issue ended, seeing Naki Kito confront Jin “Jiji” Enjoji. He and Momo Ayase immediately recognized her and the rest of the Kito family likewise. Naki heard Momo speak, but was unable to see her due to her curse. The other Kito family members were seen surrounding the rest of their group and preparing to attack, particularly shocked at Vamola’s Kaiju-like appearance.

Seiko Ayase then asked Jiji who the Kito family was, prompting him to explain their history as murderers who sacrificed people. Naki argued he and the others were murderers since they triggered the volcano eruption which killed “tons of people.” Momo accurately clarified that nobody died as the fighting began, with even Momo herself able to contribute by using her psychic powers to manipulate objects.

However, Dandadan chapter 194 saw Raiya struggling against his enemy, who taunted him for not having more fight in him. This prompted Unji Zuma to get the attention of Raiya’s enemy, who likewise attacked him while calling him cowardly for hiding. Raiya tried explaining that Zuma was blind, but another Kito family member attacked him instead. After eating several punches, Zuma eventually grabbed his enemy’s head before landing a massive punch.

The Kito family officially announces their intentions to Momo and co in Dandadan chapter 194 (Image via Science SARU)

Raiya’s new enemy likewise turned his attention to Zuma, but was dealt with equally swiftly and violently via a devastating headbutt. Zuma hilariously asked where his enemy went before bumping into Vamola, saying there was “some kinda freak” by him. She instructed him to go back to hiding, while Naki and another Kito family member rushed at Jiji. They said they’d make sure he felt the hate of the people he killed, which triggered something in him.

Dandadan chapter 194 saw Zuma’s umbrellas begin attacking them as they said this, while Jiji seemingly had a reaction to the word hate. He then punched the Kito family member rushing at him away, prompting Naki to press forward. Jiji then tried calming the Evil Eye down, reminding him of his promise to Ken “Okarun” Takakura about not killing anyone. Naki was shocked to hear Jiji and co didn’t exorcise the Evil Eye, but demanded he come out while attacking Jiji.

Seiko then stepped in between them, telling Jiji to get back while she fought Naki. Momo commented on the Kito family’s tenacity before telling them to go back to jail. The men of the Kito family responded that it’s Momo and co’s fault they were arrested for no reason, a sentiment which Naki emphasized and agreed with. As Momo called this absolute nonsense, an engine on their plane suddenly and seemingly inexplicably exploded.

Dandadan chapter 194 saw everyone tossed around the cabin as the plane began crashing, with a Kito family member saying they were in big trouble while looking out the window. Jiji then confirmed that the engine exploded, adding that it was due to something hitting them. The issue’s final pages revealed dozens of different shark species flying in the sky. This was seemingly the result of a nearby cyclone or tornado, which had a human ear, mouth, and nose.

Final thoughts

The Orchestrator is likely behind the presumed new yokai powers seen in Dandadan chapter 194 (Image via Shueisha)

While chapter 194 was expected by many to introduce a new yokai power, it was presumed that the Kito family would be the ones attacking with it. Obviously, their shock at the events detailed in the issue’s final pages seemingly contradict this. With the plane now crashing, fans can expect Momo and co’s fight to heat up as they try to defeat the Kito family and the new power user before their plane crashes into the sea.

