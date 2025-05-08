Zuma and Jiji's spat in Dandadan chapter 193 may be Momo's fault (but not intentionally)

Dandadan chapter 193 featured interesting developments as Momo Ayase and company finally set off to the Izumo Grand Shrine. For one, the Kito Family made their move as soon as the flight took off. To protect the civilians on board, Vamola summoned Empty Space inside the airplane. But one of these developments comes outside of the clashing of fists.

Ad

In the most recent chapter, Zuma and Jiji had a little spat. To put it briefly, the latter didn't want Zuma around once the current situation was solved. Given how Zuma is, he couldn't disagree but expressed his intention to be in touch with Momo. Thus, the two boys began to briefly argue over the girl before it fizzed out into harmless name-calling. But their quarrel may be Momo's fault, unintentionally.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Dandadan chapter 193: Momo might be the cause for Jiji and Zuma's squabble

Zuma and Jiji's spat over Momo in Dandadan chapter 193 (Image via Viz Media)

As mentioned, the spat between Zuma and Jiji in Dandadan chapter 193 may just be Momo's fault. Unintentionally so, it is quite possible that this links back to when Momo and Zuma were trapped in the Danmanra. Following a hard-fought battle, the duo reached a town where they stopped for a meal and some much-needed rest. Battle-worn, Momo began to fall asleep where she sat.

Ad

Zuma helped her to the room they had managed to find, and while tucking her in, she uttered the words "tell me...you love me...". This is what Zuma most likely misunderstood. Added to this fact has been Zuma's run-ins with Jiji, and the latter displaying possessiveness when it came to the brown-haired girl. It is no surprise that Zuma would think Jiji and Momo were seeing each other.

But in reality, Momo was probably having a dream about Okarun at the time. By chapter 143, the pair were aware of their mutual feelings, but they simply hadn't been voiced out yet. In fact, it was towards the end of the Danmanra Arc that Okarun confessed to Momo, something that he felt needed to be done. It marked his development as a character and his maturing from his previous self.

Ad

Jiji and Momo (Image via Science Saru)

So when Momo spoke in her sleep in chapter 143, Zuma heard it, and once they were out, she mistook Jiji for her boyfriend. He didn't have very many encounters with Okarun either for his misunderstanding to be cleared. Thus, this is what emerges in Dandadan chapter 193 through Jiji and Zuma's clash. Apart from this, it is also possible that the latter understands how to push Jiji's buttons.

Ad

For one, the redhead hasn't acknowledged Zuma as part of their group. Despite his efforts to protect Momo and help the gang, Jiji cannot see himself for himself. Instead, he sees Zuma as an outsider, a delinquent. As seen in Dandadan chapter 193, he goes so far as to state that he prefers the group have nothing to do with Zuma once the problem at hand is solved.

On the other hand, Zuma doesn't seem to like Jiji very much either. Initial impressions showcased him having no issues with the boy. But his comments in Dandadan chapter 193 likely pushed Zuma to lean the other way. Moreover, through his replies in the chapter, he understood how to push Jiji's buttons and wouldn't hesitate to do so.

Ad

In conclusion

Momo and Zuma (Image via Viz Media)

To conclude, Dandadan chapter 193 subtly showcases emotional tension simmering beneath the supernatural chaos as Jiji and Zuma clash. This isn't about Yokai or aliens, but Momo Ayase. Their squabble, albeit brief and laced with childish name-calling, teases deeper insecurities. Zuma’s likely misunderstanding comes from a vulnerable moment (Danmanra Arc) when Momo sleep-talked about love, most probably meant for Ken.

Ad

Now with limited context and hardly any interaction with Okarun, Zuma may incorrectly see Momo and Jiji as romantically involved. Jiji’s possessiveness and dismissal of Zuma as an outsider only add fuel to the fire. Despite Zuma’s contributions, the redhead's refusal to acknowledge him and view him as an ally doesn't sit well with him. Their tension in Dandadan chapter 193 highlights the emotional complexity, where unspoken feelings and misreading of the birth conflict.

Ad

All in all, Momo might have unknowingly sparked a rivalry, which is being pushed further by their own insecurities and uncommunicativeness.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More