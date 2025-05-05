Dandadan chapter 194: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Dandadan chapter 194 is set to release on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 12 AM JST, according to the official MANGA Plus website. Following the start of the Kito family’s attack, fans are expecting an action-packed installment to continue the current arc’s events.

However, given the series' digital publication nature and its all but eliminating the possibility of spoilers, fans are unlikely to confirm their expectations prior to its premiere. However, official sources such as Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform at least provide confirmed release information for the issue.

Dandadan chapter 194 release date and time

Jiji will likely be targeted by Naki Kito personally in Dandadan chapter 194 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan chapter 194 will be officially released at 12 AM JST on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. A vast majority of international fans will see this translate to a release window sometime during the day on Monday, May 12.

In a select few overseas regions, the issue will instead be made available in the extremely early morning hours of Tuesday, May 13, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

Dandadan chapter 194 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 8 AM, Monday, May 12, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 11 AM, Monday, May 12, 2025 British Summer Time 4 PM, Monday, May 12, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Monday, May 12, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Monday, May 12, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Monday, May 12, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30 AM, Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Where to read Dandadan chapter 194

The Kito family will likely be confirmed as having received yokai powers from the Orchestrator in Dandadan chapter 194 (Image via Science SARU)

Fans can read chapter 194 for free on either Viz Media’s official website or Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. While both are free services, they also limit how much of the series fans can read at any given time. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ subscription-based service offers access to the entire series, but demands a relatively inexpensive monthly fee in exchange.

Dandadan chapter 193 recap

Dandadan chapter 193 began with Jin “Jiji” Enjoji clearly nervous about flying as he, Momo Ayase, and the others prepared for takeoff. As the plane took off, Momo fell off Jiji’s shoulder onto Unji Zuma’s.

He was scared at first due to not being able to see what was on him, but heard and recognized Momo, after which he was relieved. He also called her a girl in the process, which upset her, prompting him to explain that she still had never told him her name.

Jiji coldly said she didn’t need to tell him, making it clear he disliked Zuma and felt that, after all of their curses were fixed, he shouldn’t have anything more to do with them. Zuma agreed he wanted nothing to do with Jiji, but said he’d interact with Momo however he pleased.

He added he wanted to be involved with her in the future, which Jiji took to mean romantically. As Zuma clarified, he purely meant socially, he accused Jiji of acting like a clingy, jealous boyfriend.

As Jiji’s face turned red with embarrassment, Vamola suggested she and Zuma switch seats. Momo then turned her attention to Seiko, who was clearly unwell and in pain. She tried brushing this off as Jiji offered to heal her with his chi, prompting the Kito family to attack.

After Zuma and Seiko intercepted two of them, Momo ordered Vamola to take them all into Empty Space. The issue ended with Naki Kito revealing herself and preparing to fight Momo, Jiji, and the others.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 194 (speculative)

With both Momo’s group and the Kito family now in Empty Space, Dandadan chapter 194 should begin by continuing to focus on their confrontation. However, the issue’s first pages should instead see Momo and the others speaking to Naki Kito. This should reveal that the Orchestrator is the one who helped save them from jail and find Momo.

Chapter 194 should then see Naki attack Jiji, in particular, given their history. As he deals with her, Zuma, Vamola, Seiko, and Momo will likely each take on a Kito family member of their own. However, the issue is likely to end when it is revealed that they, too, were given Yokai powers by the Orchestrator, making it a much more difficult and dangerous fight.

