Dandadan chapter 193 teases this character's death as soon to come (& it's not Momo)

The release of Dandadan chapter 193 was eagerly anticipated, given the cliffhanger the previous one ended on. With Okarun and the company's battles done, the focus shifted to Momo Ayase and her group heading to the Izumo Grand Shrine. To pile on the problems, the Danmanra Curse worsened situations by slowly erasing Momo from her friends' memories, and the Kito Family returned.

In the latest chapter, it was revealed that Zuma remembered her. The Kito Family also made their move, stepping up to attack Jiji. But also, Dandadan chapter 193 may have just the series' next death in Seiko Ayase. Fans already know she had suffered a considerable injury during the Iron Bullfight and barely got recovery time before rushing in this direction.

It is possible that Yukinobu Tatsu may be hinting at her demise in the near future, given how current events are unfolding.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Dandadan chapter 193: Tatsu may be teasing a character's demise in the foreseeable future

Jiji, Momo and Seiko (Image via Viz Media)

Through Dandadan chapter 193, creator Tatsu may have just hinted at the series' first impactful death. The character in question is the beloved Seiko Ayase or Granny Seiko. As seen in the latest chapter, she is visibly uncomfortable. Although she has retained her nonchalant demeanor, it is clear that she isn't herself at the moment.

The bandages that cover her body and face are from her recent battle with the Iron Bull. The latter was a Yokai granted powers by the Orchestrator tasked with stealing Seiko's abilities. But she proved to be too tough a foe for the Yokai, and he ended up biting the dust. This, though, wasn't before he dished out considerable damage to her, which was seemingly physical.

As per Dandadan chapter 193, the damage to Seiko may have been inward, too. In simpler words, Jiji's offering to use his Chi to heal implies that she might have also sustained spiritual harm. As fans are aware, Granny Seiko is no slouch when it comes to spiritual power, Chi, and the sort. But here, even she looks to be struggling to compose herself.

Seiko Ayase (Image via Science Saru)

If these weren't reason enough, it looks like Tatsu may be subtly hinting at the same in another way, too. This is through the focus he puts on her specifically at this time. For one, Seiko is looking uncomfortable just as a new phase begins, where the team must rush to the Izumo Grand Shrine to bring Momo back to normal.

Next, her condition is being emphasized just as she has decided to go all-out to save her granddaughter. In essence, it feels odd in the sense that the manga is shining the spotlight on her injuries that occurred about 17 to 20 chapters ago. Having them affect her now could be a nod at her being impeded by her tired self in the upcoming fight (vs the Kito Family for now).

Lastly, she seems to be the only one who hasn't shown a reaction to the Danmanra Curse. To elaborate, Jiji remembers Momo, Vamola does not, and Zuma remembers her but has gone blind. Seiko is the only one not showing either a sign of acknowledgment or that she has forgotten Momo. This could be, again, due to her injuries or a likely set-up for an emotional farewell to her character.

In conclusion

Seiko Ayase (Image via Science Saru)

Dandadan chapter 193 may be the creation of Yukinobu Tatsu, who marked the beginning of a pivotal turning point - a probably emotional loss of a key character, Granny Seiko.

With the plot thickening, given the Danmanra Curse and the Kito Family making their move, Seiko’s worsening condition quietly stands out. Maintaining her usual cool exterior, her previous bout with the Iron Bull might have inflicted more than just physical harm.

The brief narrative focuses on her discomfort, Jiji voicing his concern, and her uncharacteristic silence to the curse teasing deeper, possibly spiritual damage. Tatsu’s decision to showcase injuries from many chapters ago and to focus the narrative on her as the team prepares for a troubling showdown suggests a looming sacrifice.

