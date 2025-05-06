Dandadan chapter 194: What to expect

Following the start of the Kito family’s attack in the previous issue, fans expect Dandadan chapter 194 to see the battle continue as Momo Ayase and co retaliate. However, it’s unlikely that the Kito family will go down so easily, with matriarch Naki Kito likely revealing that they were given yokai powers by the Orchestrator for this battle.

Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers available for Dandadan chapter 194 as of this article’s writing, which is to be expected given the series’ digital publication nature. Moreover, such a distribution approach inherently limits the likelihood of spoilers to the point where their absence is all but a foregone conclusion.

Thankfully, there are a few major areas which Dandadan chapter 194 can be counted on to focus, even without the help of verifiable spoilers to confirm. With chapter 193 seeing Naki Kito reveal herself, the family’s matriarch should explain exactly why they’ve returned and who allowed them to do so. This should then set up the reveal of their now having yokai powers, with the upcoming matchups being established shortly thereafter likewise.

Dandadan chapter 194 should reveal the Kito family as having yokai powers thanks to the Orchestrator

Dandadan chapter 194 should begin with Momo Ayase and Jin “Jiji” Enjoji quickly realizing who their enemies are with Naki Kito revealing herself. They’ll likely briefly explain to the others both their history with the Kito family, and the family’s true identity as a race of subterraneans. While the Kitos are unlikely to fully shed their human skin and reveal themselves here, they may peel a little back in an attempt to instill fear in Vamola and the others.

Seiko Ayase will likely then confront Naki directly, asking her what she and her family want and why they’re here. Naki will likely reveal that they were tasked with attacking them by a shadowy figure, with Momo and the others immediately recognizing this to be the Orchestrator. This should start a flashback which sees Naki approached by the Orchestrator, who offers to prevent her family members from serving jail time if they do his bidding.

Dandadan chapter 194’s flashback should then shift to the Orchestrator rescuing Juichi, Juhiko, and Jumaniel Kito from their prison transport. Naki and the rest of the Kito family should also be present, revealing their intent to exact their revenge on Momo and co. The Orchestrator will likely give them the black Kozuka knives to extract powers with. They should also specify that the Kito family’s chief target for stealing powers is none other than Momo Ayase.

Expand Tweet

Focus should then return to the present, with Naki unintentionally oversharing and revealing Momo to be the Orchestrator’s true target. A brief discussion about why this could be will likely ensue, with Seiko likely to get some introspective dialogue which suggests she knows something about all this. Unji Zuma should then interrupt, saying that in order to get to Momo they’ll have to get through the rest of them.

This should prompt Zuma to assume his yokai form, while Vamola and Jiji assume an offensive stance. Seiko will also likely fight, but clearly be concerned over the information Naki shared regarding the Orchestrator and Momo. Naki and the Kitos should laugh and ask them if they thought it’d be easy before revealing they came prepared. The issue should end with them either revealing their yokai powers, or their possession of white Kozuka knives with powers.

