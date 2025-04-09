Why did the Evil Eye posses Jiji in Dandadan? Explained

Dandadan features a gripping narrative where Jin "Jiji" Enjoji becomes possessed by the evil spirit known as the Evil Eye (Jashi). The involuntary possession of Jin "Jiji" Enjoji by the Evil Eye originated from a complicated blend of tragic events and spiritual forces.

Ad

The Evil Eye possesses Jiji because it seeks a powerful vessel to enact its revenge against humanity, drawn to Jiji's exceptional spiritual energy and physical capabilities.

The Evil Eye became a vengeful spirit after its original form as a child's soul endured separation from the world and eventual death through ritual sacrifice to the Tsuchinoko. Its possession of Jiji represents the culmination of centuries of rage and the beginning of its plan to inflict suffering on the world that caused its pain.

Ad

Trending

Why the Evil Eye targeted Jiji, explained

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Evil Eye's possession of Jiji can be traced back to several critical factors. First, Jiji unknowingly moved into the house built over the sacrificial grounds where the Evil Eye's human form was killed centuries ago. This location connection established the initial link between the spirit and Jiji.

Jiji's exceptional spiritual energy, combined with his athletic prowess, makes him a perfect host for a vengeful spirit wanting to unleash maximum destruction. When the Tsuchinoko's psychic waves began affecting Jiji's family, the Evil Eye actually protected Jiji initially.

Ad

Also read: Yukinobu Tatsu surprises Dandadan fans with a wholesome Momo x Okarun moment in volume 19 extra

However, this wasn't from kindness but calculation— the Evil Eye recognized Jiji's potential as a vessel and wanted to preserve him for possession. The spirit monitored Jiji to find the perfect time to use his capabilities for its deadly mission. This possession stands out in Dandadan because it combines supernatural themes with the story's examination of trauma and recovery processes.

Ad

The Evil Eye embodies far more than evil power because it represents the corrupted essence of a child whose pain turned it into a monstrous entity. Its targeting of Jiji represents its desperate attempt to reclaim agency after having its life and death controlled by others.

Jiji and the Evil Eye's relationship in Dandadan

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why did the Evil Eye possess Jiji beyond just seeking a powerful vessel? The series develops the dynamic between Jiji and the Evil Eye into a multifaceted relationship beyond basic possession. The Evil Eye's memories allow Jiji to empathize with the spirit by revealing the origins of its violent hatred.

He understands that the child who never knew friendship or playtime is the source of the murderous intent within the spirit. This understanding creates a unique dynamic where Jiji doesn't simply fight against the possession but works toward an unusual accommodation.

Ad

Also read: Hase is all but guaranteed to join Dandadan's main cast (& this pattern is why)

With help from Momo, Okarun, and their supernatural allies, Jiji discovers that hot water temporarily suppresses the Evil Eye's control, allowing him to regain his body. This creates the peculiar condition where cold liquids trigger the possession— a mechanic reminiscent of other supernatural manga transformations.

The relationship culminates in an unusual arrangement where Okarun agrees to "entertain" the Evil Eye's bloodlust in weekly controlled battles, provided it allows Jiji control of his body otherwise. This compromise acknowledges both the Evil Eye's need for violence and Jiji's right to autonomy, creating one of Dandadan's most fascinating supernatural partnerships.

Ad

Conclusion

Evil Eye as seen in the anime (Image via Science Saru)

Why the Evil Eye possessed Jiji ultimately transcends a straightforward narrative of vengeance. In Dandadan's richly layered supernatural ecosystem, this possession reflects a deeper exploration of trauma, power, and the search for healing. The Evil Eye, a being forged from centuries of rage and suffering, sees in Jiji not just a conduit for destruction, but a potential partner in its emotional reckoning.

Ad

Jiji’s own unresolved pain and vulnerability create a unique resonance between the two, allowing the Evil Eye to begin channeling its turmoil through understanding rather than chaos. Their fusion becomes a metaphor for mutual healing through shared emotional honesty.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More