Dandadan chapter 188: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Dandadan chapter 188 is set to release on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Murakami defeated thanks to Kouki Yukishiro’s true powers, the upcoming installment should at least start Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata’s respective fights.

Unfortunately, it’s very unlikely that fans will get any verifiable spoiler information on the upcoming installment prior to its official release. Thankfully, what fans do have is confirmed official release information for the series thanks to Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Dandadan chapter 188 release information, speculates on where the series is headed, and more.

Dandadan chapter 188 release date and time

Okarun's first fight without Turbo Granny's powers should begin in Dandadan chapter 188 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan chapter 188 will be officially released at 12AM JST on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Most overseas readers should see this translate to a release window sometime during the day on Monday, March 31. A small minority of international audiences will instead, like Japan, see the issue be made available in the extremely early morning hours of Tuesday, April 1. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

Dandadan chapter 188 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Monday, March 31, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Monday, March 31, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Monday, March 31, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Monday, March 31, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Monday, March 31, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Monday, March 31, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Where to read Dandadan chapter 188

Dandadan chapter 188 should see Okarun and Kinta's fights against Hase and the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur officially begin (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read chapter 188 for free on either Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. However, each of these platforms offer only the first and latest three chapters in the series for reading. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ subscription-based service offers full access to the entire series, but for a relatively inexpensive monthly fee.

Dandadan chapter 187 recap

Dandadan chapter 187 began with Murakami telling Adachi not to worry about money since he’s wealthy from trading stocks. He then threw her down on a couch, at which point her jiangshi manifested out of an apparent desire to protect her. She told them to wait until he dropped his guard, when a swarm of insects suddenly flooded the room. Focus return to the gymnasium, where Mai revealed Kouki’s power was the ability to make small living things obey her.

As Mai dubbed it “Lord of the Flies,” focus returned to Murakami, who was being attacked by the insects. Adachi then pulled out a black handle kozuka knife and demanded Murakami admit defeat, which surprised him. In turn, his shock confirmed him to not be the Orchestrator since the Orchestrator is the one handing out the kozuka knives. Murakami admitted defeat before cutting himself on the knife, sealing his power inside it as a result.

Adachi then instructed her jiangshi to help Murakami by getting the bugs off of him, but they were unable to help before the swarm carried him outside. Focus then returned to the gym, where Kouki collapsed from exhaustion as the severed-head dribblers disappeared. The swarm then brought Murakami in, where he promised to delete the pictures of Kouki. The issue ended with Aira demanding a formal apology as she transformed and kicked him twice.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 188 (speculative)

Dandadan chapter 188 should begin with a continued focus on the girls and Murakami as they restrain him and get an apology out of him. As they confirm the police are on their way, Aira will likely express concern for and try to go to Okarun, but collapse from exhaustion. Focus should then shift to Adachi, who’ll likely tell the Orchestrator of her success against Murakami, further confirming him to not be the Orchestrator.

Focus should then shift to Okarun and Kinta Sakata as they prepare for their fights. The matchup should be Hase versus Okarun and Kinta versus the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur if the two split up into one-on-one fights, which will likely be the case. The issue should end with a focus on Okarun and Hase’s fight beginning as Kinta leads the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur away.

