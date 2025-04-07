Yukinobu Tatsu surprises Dandadan fans with a wholesome Momo x Okarun moment in volume 19 extra

The manga sensation Dandadan continues to thrill fans with its mix of supernatural chaos and emotional depth. A bonus chapter in Volume 19 has excited readers, featuring a long-awaited moment between Momo and Okarun. The chapter hints at their relationship progressing, as they face a tense situation together, and Momo shows clear protective instincts.

Ad

The audience who believed the duo had been ignored for an extended period now revels in their restored connection. Twitter users have expressed their excitement over the surprise update, which brought meaningful interaction between the popular duo from creator Yukinobu Tatsu.

Momo and Okarun's bond deepens in Dandadan bonus chapter

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The bonus chapter follows Momo and Okarun as they venture into what appears to be a dangerous neighborhood. Okarun expresses concern about delinquents in the area, but Momo reassures him they'll be fine together. The panels show Momo deliberately choosing not to involve their friends Jiji and Aira, recognizing they're focused on rebuilding their social lives.

She also decides against calling Kinta and Vamola, sensing they wouldn’t be much help against the intimidating delinquents. As they walk together, there's a moment where Momo addresses Okarun as a "rascal," and a particularly tender scene shows her grabbing him by the arm.

Ad

Also read: Hase is all but guaranteed to join Dandadan's main cast (& this pattern is why)

Their dynamic shifts when Momo challenges Okarun to a game where "the loser gets a punishment," after pointing out that he couldn't maintain eye contact with her for ten seconds. This playful interaction highlights the growing comfort and tension between the characters.

The chapter also reveals some of their friends' activities, including a glimpse of the History Culture Research Department, where members are working on a project together, displaying the manga's characteristic balance of friendship dynamics, alongside the central relationship.

Ad

Fan Reaction

Expand Tweet

Ad

Twitter has erupted with enthusiasm for this bonus content. Many fans expressed relief after what they described as a "two-month drought" of meaningful interactions between the main characters.

"Put a smile on my face I love those goobers," said one fan.

"I need to know more about the game and the punishment," said another fan.

"Just make them kiss already please Tatsu," stated one fan.

Ad

The anticipation for the pair to become "official" is palpable across reactions, with readers predicting romantic imagery once they finally confirm their relationship.

"So, she decided not to ask Jiji and Aira because they were getting their social lives back, and not to ask Kinta and Vamola because… they’re a couple of dopey nerds who’d basically be useless against a bunch of intimidating delinquents? Sounds about right," stated another fan.

Ad

"The way she grabs him. I need these two back to normal interactions and to be official already. The imagery we’re going to get on consistent basis once they’re together is going to be INSANE," said one fan.

"Kicking my feet whole reading this. Why tf is this so cute," said another fan.

Ad

The simple moments between Momo and Okarun resonate deeply, showcasing the emotional investment fans have in these characters.

Also read: The Orchestrator's goal in Dandadan may have the same inspiration as Sukuna's bath in Jujutsu Kaisen

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

The bonus chapter represents what Dandadan does best - balancing supernatural elements with genuine character development that keeps readers emotionally invested. Volume 19 delivers meaningful moments between Dandadan’s protagonists, highlighting the power of quiet, personal interactions.

The enthusiastic Twitter response shows that in the ever-evolving landscape of manga, these intimate character beats often resonate most with fans. Fans continue to eagerly await the next installment, hoping for more progress in what has become one of the most-shipped relationships in current manga.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More