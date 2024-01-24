Is the Dandadan anime a romance series? Its genres, explained

The announcement about the Dandadan anime generated significant excitement among fans since the news came to light in November 2023. Adapted from the successful manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu, the anime is in production at Studio Science Saru.

The story follows the main protagonists, Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura (aka Okarun), as they embark on adventures in a supernatural setting. The journey begins with their unexpected encounter after Ayase's harsh rejection.

Anime enthusiasts unfamiliar with the source manga are now curious about whether the Dandadan anime will incorporate romance elements.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dandadan anime.

Exploring the genre of Dandadan anime and its plot

Mangaka Yukinobu Tatsu's original series, Dandadan, is a captivating and successful manga known for its intricate narrative. The diverse elements within the plot, coupled with the bizarre adventures of the main characters, prompt fans to question the actual genre of the show.

Although manga readers may already be acquainted with these aspects, prospective viewers who eagerly anticipate this 2024 anime may seek a clearer comprehension of its storyline and genre.

However, Dandadan can be classified into multiple genres due to its diverse nature. While the shonen's narrative does include aspects of romance, it is intertwined with action, comedy, psychological, and supernatural elements as well.

A brief overview of Dandadan anime to understand its genre

The narrative of the upcoming Dandadan anime revolves around two protagonists, Ayase and Okarun, who forge connections in a mystery-action-supernatural setting. Feeling low after a harsh rejection from her supposed boyfriend, Ayase intervenes to save Okarun from being bullied by classmates.

However, their initial encounter escalates into an argument as they express their respective interests and beliefs in ghosts (for Ayase) and extraterrestrials (for Okarun). This disagreement prompts both characters to visit locations associated with the other's fascination.

In their quest to prove each other wrong, Ayase and Okarun encounter unexpected difficulties and dangers as both their interests turn out to be real. This sets the stage for their adventures as they fight supernatural and extraterrestrial entities, and also indulge in moments of humor.

Ayase and Okarun's dynamic yet sweet relationship evolves as they embark on these adventures, bringing them closer and building a stronger bond between the two characters. Furthermore, given the story's initial premise centered around the recently heartbroken female protagonist, it is likely that the narrative will incorporate elements of romance into the plot.

Considering the various plot developments, the upcoming 2024 anime can also be considered a psychological thriller. Fans of the source material are eagerly anticipating the anime adaptation as the manga series has made a name for itself in the community for being successful in perfectly combining and showcasing a multitude of genres.

Final thoughts

It can be surmised that the Dandadan anime diverges from the typical romance genre. Instead, the plot represents a blend of action, comedy, supernatural aspects, slice of life, horror, and mystery, all intertwined with elements of romance.

This shonen anime offers a unique approach to the romcom genre by blending action and paranormal activities, resulting in a narrative with a distinctive and intriguing flavor. As a result, fans are hopeful that the hit manga series will achieve success in the world of animated media following its debut in October 2024.

