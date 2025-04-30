Dandadan chapter 193: What to expect

With the Kito family’s unexpected return in mind, it seems that Momo Ayase and co’s arrival at Izumo Grand Shrine will be delayed well beyond Dandadan chapter 193. Given the Kito family’s obvious desire for revenge against Jin “Jiji” Enjoji and Momo, they’ll likely serve as the antagonists during the upcoming mission to Izumo Grand Shrine.

Ad

There are no verifiable spoilers available for Dandadan chapter 193, as of this article’s writing, which is to be expected given the series’ digital publication nature. Likewise, it's unlikely a spoiler process will ever arise for the series, given the inherent obstacles a digital publication's nature creates in that regard.

There are a few major areas that Dandadan chapter 193 can be counted on to focus on, even without the help of verifiable spoilers to confirm. Given chapter 192’s final panel, it’s likely that the upcoming issue will open up with both Momo’s group and the Kito family already on their plane in the air.

Ad

Trending

While the action is unlikely to begin in the coming issue, fans can expect to learn exactly how the Kito family was reunited and what their goals are.

Dandadan chapter 193 likely to confirm the Kito family as Momo and co’s Izumo Grand Shrine enemies

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dandadan chapter 193 should begin with the flight that both Momo Ayase’s group and the Kito family seem set to be boarding, already in the air. Focus will likely open up with Momo speaking to Jin “Jiji” Enjoji about their travel itinerary and how long until they’re at Izumo Grand Shrine.

Her concern will likely be due to even more people forgetting about her, with Unji Zuma and Daiki Hakono likely also forgetting her by this point.

Ad

Jiji should explain that their travel time to the shrine is relatively brief, but the biggest issues arise in the ground they need to cover. They’ll likely need to split up into several small teams of one to two people, with Jiji and Momo being confirmed as one team here, given that he’s the only one who still perceives her.

The others will likely split themselves up into groups here as well, with the most likely being Vamola and Zuma, Daiki and Raiya, and Manjiro alone.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 193 should then see someone bump into the arms of one of Momo’s group as they’re walking on the plane, apologizing as they rush by. Jiji and Momo will likely comment on the person looking familiar, as this person is revealed to be a member of the Kito family. They’ll likely sit down with matriarch Naki and the others, confirming that Momo and co are headed to Izumo Grand Shrine as they were told.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This should then start a flashback, which reveals that either the Orchestrator or Count Saint-Germain helped break the arrested Kito family members out of police custody.

While Saint-Germain and the Orchestrator are likely one and the same, it’s difficult to predict how they’ll be presented here, i.e., as the Orchestrator silhouette or Saint-Germain himself. In any case, it’ll likely be revealed that he did so on the condition that they pursue Momo for him.

Ad

Focus should then return to the present, where the plane’s pilot will likely announce that they’ll be landing in Shimane soon. Fans can expect a quick montage of panels showing Momo Ayase’s group deboarding, grabbing their luggage, and heading to Izumo Grand Shrine. The final panels will likely see them arrive and confirm their groups, with the chapter ending on everyone splitting up to search different areas.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More