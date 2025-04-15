Dandadan chapter 191: What to expect

Following Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata’s victory over Hase, Dandadan chapter 191 should see them reunite with Aira Shiratori, Rin Sawaki, and Kouki Yukishiro. As they celebrate their collective victories, focus should shift in such a way that fans know what both Count Saint-Germain and Momo Ayase’s group’s next moves are.

Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers available for Dandadan chapter 191 as of this article’s writing, which is to be expected given the series’ digital publication nature. With this distribution approach inherently limiting the likelihood of spoilers, the lack of regular story-based leaks for mangaka Yukinobu Tatsu's series is all but a foregone conclusion.

Thankfully, there are a few major areas which Dandadan chapter 191 can be counted on to focus, even without the help of verifiable spoilers to confirm. Firstly, a focus on Okarun and Kinta’s reunion with Aira and the others is all but guaranteed to open the issue. From there, fans can expect to see how Saint-Germain expects to interfere with Momo and co’s quest.

Dandadan chapter 191 likely to set up Count Saint-Germain as Momo and co’s enemy at Izumo Grand Shrine

Dandadan chapter 191 should open up with Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Kinta Sakata collapsing on the ground from exhaustion following their victory. Aira Shiratori, Rin Sawaki, and Kouki Yukishiro should then come outside, expecting to need to help the pair but shocked to find them victorious. They should then crowd around Hase, trying to figure out who gave him his powers and why he targeted Okarun.

Focus should then shift to the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur, observing the group’s reunion from a safe distance. She’ll likely be thinking of her origins, prompting at least a few extra panels of her origin backstory to flash by. One of these will likely feature Count Saint-Germain, prompting a return to the present as she goes to contact the Count. After she reports about Hase’s eagerness and the failure it led to, Saint-Germain will likely tell her it’s fine.

However, Dandadan chapter 191 should see him say her debt isn’t paid to him yet, prompting him to order her to head to Izumo Grand Shrine. As she acknowledges the order and hangs up, Saint-Germain will likely be seen either preparing new kozuka knives, or enlisting a new subordinate. He’ll likely briefly comment on how troublesome Okarun and his friends are proving to be as focus shifts to Momo Ayase and co, still in the car.

Some brief dialogue between Momo, Jin “Jiji” Enjoji, and the others will likely play out here, with Jiji and Unji Zuma specifically being at odds with each other over Momo. Seiko will likely joke with them about their battle for Momo’s heart, prompting her granddaughter to yell at her for making such comments. Seiko will likely respond that she’s only trying to lighten the mood before things get serious, as it’s revealed they’re pulling into Izumo Grand Shrine.

Upon arrival, all of those present will likely comment on the sinister aura they feel emanating from someone or something somewhere on the shrine’s property. They should begin splitting into teams, with both Jiji and Zuma likely being tasked with protecting Momo. The two will likely bicker briefly before everyone begins searching for the Uchide no Kozuchi. The issue should end with the reveal that Count Saint-Germain is already at the shrine and stalking them.

