Dandadan chapter 196: What to expect

Following Seiko Ayase’s suggested plan of attack in the previous issue, Dandadan chapter 196 should see her, Momo Ayase, and the others begin fighting the Typhoon Human cryptid. This plan should heavily rely on Vamola and Momo, who are likely the only two with abilities that can effectively target the Typhoon Human with the frozen sharks.

Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers available for Dandadan chapter 196 as of this article’s writing, which is to be expected given the series’ digital publication nature. This distribution effectively eliminates the possibility of pre-release leaks given how reliant regular spoiler processes are on paper printing practices.

Thankfully, there are a few major areas which Dandadan chapter 196 can be counted on to focus, even without the help of verifiable spoilers to confirm. In addition to the plan relying heavily on Vamola and Momo, fans can also expect the Kito family to play some role. Fans can also expect Jiji to be involved somehow, likely via succumbing to the Evil Eye and giving those not directly attacking the Typhoon Human something to do.

Dandadan chapter 196 should see the Kito family reveal a new subterranean ability in the coming fight

Dandadan chapter 196 should begin with Momo Ayase and co springing into action with their plan. This should then quickly transition into a flashback where Seiko Ayase is explaining her idea to everyone, which primarily revolves around Momo Ayase and Vamola’s abilities. Firstly, Vamola will grow big and exit the ship, grabbing sharks out of the air and throwing them directly into the water beneath the Typhoon Human.

However, this will obviously cause depressurization in the airplane cabin due to her body plugging up the hole made by a shark. Naki Kito and the Kito family will likely reveal an ability as subterraneans to interconnect their bodies with each other and form one cohesive mass. The size they’re able to grow to in this form should be large enough to plug the hole, ensuring that the airplane stays in the air while Vamola is outside.

Dandadan chapter 196 should reveal Momo as the third central player in the plan, using her psychic abilities to grab sharks out of the air and give them to Vamola. However, since she can no longer perceive Momo, Jin “Jiji” Enjoji will likely handle communication between them as a middleman. The flashback should end shortly thereafter, seeing everyone spring into action and the plan getting off to a great start.

However, a complication will likely occur when Momo unintentionally says the word “hate” to Jiji, triggering the Evil Eye to begin taking over his body once again. He’ll likely be unable to prevent it this time, fully succumbing to the spirit and likewise beginning to fight the others onboard. Unji Zuma and Seiko will likewise be forced to fight him, while Momo tries to continue giving Vamola ammo as best she can but fails without proper communication.

Focus should then shift to Vamola outside, who has stopped attacking temporarily due to this major hiccup in the plan. As she’s distracted by wondering what’s happening on the plane, the Typhoon Human will likely begin attacking her back, attempting to sweep her up in its winds. The issue should end with the Typhoon Human growing larger and more deadly, eventually beginning to sweep Vamola up and threatening to destroy the plane itself.

