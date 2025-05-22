Key to the Orchestrator's defeat may have been revealed in Dandadan chapter 195

Dandadan chapter 195 was heavily anticipated after a bizarre, to say the least, ending to the previous installment. If facing the Kito Family mid-flight wasn't enough, Momo Ayase and company had a bigger problem - a human typhoon. Characterized by floating facial features and sharks (oddly enough), it was believed to a cryptid that dismembered itself and flew through the air.
But the goal was still the same and with Seiko's revelation, more important than ever - reach the Izumo Grand Shrine. Dandadan chapter 195, through Seiko, states an intriguing point regarding the God of Izumo and Him accepting folk from outside. While this may seem like a way for Momo to return, it could also be a hint at the Orchestrator's eventual defeat.
Dandadan chapter 195: Latest installment may have teased a means to defeat the Orchestrator
In Dandadan chapter 195, amidst the chaos of the human typhoon, Momo guesses that it could be the God of Shimane refusing their entry. Jiji adds on by speculating that he could be the cause, given the Evil Eye within him, i.e., a Curse. But her grandmother, Seiko Ayase, chimes in with an interesting statement. She presents the God of Izumo as a benevolent and accepting deity.
She says that he would "accept anybody at all" and "that God" wouldn't refuse people. Her words of "that God" are where things get interesting. This essentially that there are other entities or deities at Izumo, who are not as benevolent and/or accepting as the God of Izumo. While the latter may accept and be willing to help Momo, the others could be opposed to it.
Added to this, as Dandadan chapter 195 subtly establishes, is the Evil Eye. All things said and done, it is till a Curse on Jiji. It isn't a Yokai like Turbo Granny and as seen previously, "hate" is a trigger word. Put simply, it is yet quite a dark entity. The Gods apart from the God of Izumo may be against this, deducing from what Momo, Jiji and Seiko say. After all, nothing is black and white with sentient entities.
Taking it a step further, this may also apply to the Orchestrator. It is possible that Dandadan chapter 195 hinting at the other Gods being opposed to the collector. Although he isn't Cursed or anything of the sort, his intentions aren't at all. Moreover, his modus operandi has been dark, to say the least. Using students as pawns didn't pan out well so it may be time he got himself involved.
In this case, it is unlikely that the God of Izumo, and the other Gods, would allow the Orchestrator to simply enter and steal Momo's powers. This would especially hold true given his weapon of choice - the Kozuka knives. As per Dandadan lore, the blade were crafted from the Cursed Asura Sword, which was stolen 5 years prior to the manga's events.
As per Hindu mythology, Asuras are lower deities linked with rage, jealousy, ego, etc. They are usually portrayed as violent demonic entities, always seeking conflict. So in this case, the Orchestrator using the Kozuka knives would only emphasize why the Gods would forbid his entry into the Izumo Shrine. Moreover, maybe not themselves, but they could empower Momo and co. to fight him off.
In Conclusion
Dandadan chapter 195 does well to deepen the ongoing conflict while planting intriguing seeds for future developments. Amidst the chaos of the Kito family's return and a bizarre “human typhoon”, Dandadan chapter 195 presents a spiritual dilemma - the God of Shimane rejecting the group’s entry, or something darker could be acting as an obstacle.
Granny Seiko’s statement about the God of Izumo being universally accepting puts for a key contrast - there might be other, less benevolent deities at play. Such distinction may be a tease to an internal divine conflict, likely foreshadowing resistance to not just Momo and Jiji, but also the Orchestrator. The idea that the Gods would reject the Orchestrator and his dark methods is intriguing.
This would be especially possible given his use of the Kozuka knives forged from the Cursed Asura Sword. If it holds true, the Orchestrator's plans to acquire Momo's powers may be faced with divine resistance and a (likely) powerful Momo Ayase. Dandadan chapter 195 expertly blends myth, character insight, and forewarning, possibly readying a critical point in the battle against the Orchestrator.
