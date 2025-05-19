Dandadan season 2 reveals opening theme song in new trailer

Monday, May 19, 2025 saw Dandadan season 2 begin streaming a news promotional video which both revealed new footage, and revealed and preview the new opening theme song. The new opening theme song is titled “Kakumei Dochu,” or “On the Way,” and will be performed by singer-songwriter Aina the End.
While Dandadan season 2 did reveal its opening theme song information here, it has yet to reveal anything about its ending theme song information as of this article’s writing. Fans can expect this information to be revealed in the coming weeks ahead of the DAN DA DAN: EVIL EYE theatrical event screenings starting on Friday, May 30, 2025.
Dandadan season 2 previews the upcoming sequel’s slice-of-life focus amidst the Evil Eye chaos
Like many other recent trailers for Dandadan season 2, this latest primarily focuses on the fight against the Evil Eye and the Tsuchinoko, which is part of the Kito family’s sacrificial ritual. Fights between Ken “Okarun” Takakura and the Evil Eye primarily compose the trailer’s focus on this action. However, Jin “Jiji” Enjoji’s internal struggle against the Evil Eye, and the spirit’s tragic origins are also shown in the latest preview.
Momo Ayase’s own efforts are also shown, intervening against the possessed Jiji and getting help from Turbo Granny to understand everything transpiring. Side characters from the first season are also shown in this focus on the action, such as Taro and Seiko Ayase. The trailer’s focus then abruptly shifts out of the action-packed events, as evidenced by the appearance of Aira Shiratori.
The new season 2 trailer also shows Momo wearing a maid outfit as scenes quickly go by highlighting the series’ central characters and their voice actors. The trailer then briefly returns to its focus on the action against the Evil Eye before the season’s title logo appears. The trailer ends with Momo, in her maid outfit, Okarun, and Momo’s friends posing for a photo, the actual photograph of which is seen in the trailer’s final scene behind the credits text.
The second season of the critically acclaimed television anime series is set to premiere in Japan on Thursday, July 3, 2025 in MBS and TBS’ “Super Animeism Turbo” programming block. Crunchyroll, ADN, Hulu, Muse, Netflix, and other platforms are set to stream the series in various regions internationally. Exact availability for the sequel series on each platform will likewise differ from region to region.
Science SARU’s television anime series adapts mangaka Yukinobu Tatsu’s original manga of the same name. It began serialization on Shueishas’s Shonen Jump+ digital platform in April 2021, where it is still ongoing today with regular releases. 165 of the manga’s 195 currently released chapters have been collected into 19 compilation volumes. Of these 19, 16 are either currently available in or planned for official release in English.
Related links
- Dandadan season 2 streams new trailer in Japanese and English dub
- Dandadan season 2 streams English dubbed trailer
- Dandadan season 2 reveals new trailer ahead of premiere