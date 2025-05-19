Dandadan season 2 reveals opening theme song in new trailer

Monday, May 19, 2025 saw Dandadan season 2 begin streaming a news promotional video which both revealed new footage, and revealed and preview the new opening theme song. The new opening theme song is titled “Kakumei Dochu,” or “On the Way,” and will be performed by singer-songwriter Aina the End.

Ad

While Dandadan season 2 did reveal its opening theme song information here, it has yet to reveal anything about its ending theme song information as of this article’s writing. Fans can expect this information to be revealed in the coming weeks ahead of the DAN DA DAN: EVIL EYE theatrical event screenings starting on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Dandadan season 2 previews the upcoming sequel’s slice-of-life focus amidst the Evil Eye chaos

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Like many other recent trailers for Dandadan season 2, this latest primarily focuses on the fight against the Evil Eye and the Tsuchinoko, which is part of the Kito family’s sacrificial ritual. Fights between Ken “Okarun” Takakura and the Evil Eye primarily compose the trailer’s focus on this action. However, Jin “Jiji” Enjoji’s internal struggle against the Evil Eye, and the spirit’s tragic origins are also shown in the latest preview.

Ad

Momo Ayase’s own efforts are also shown, intervening against the possessed Jiji and getting help from Turbo Granny to understand everything transpiring. Side characters from the first season are also shown in this focus on the action, such as Taro and Seiko Ayase. The trailer’s focus then abruptly shifts out of the action-packed events, as evidenced by the appearance of Aira Shiratori.

The new season 2 trailer also shows Momo wearing a maid outfit as scenes quickly go by highlighting the series’ central characters and their voice actors. The trailer then briefly returns to its focus on the action against the Evil Eye before the season’s title logo appears. The trailer ends with Momo, in her maid outfit, Okarun, and Momo’s friends posing for a photo, the actual photograph of which is seen in the trailer’s final scene behind the credits text.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The second season of the critically acclaimed television anime series is set to premiere in Japan on Thursday, July 3, 2025 in MBS and TBS’ “Super Animeism Turbo” programming block. Crunchyroll, ADN, Hulu, Muse, Netflix, and other platforms are set to stream the series in various regions internationally. Exact availability for the sequel series on each platform will likewise differ from region to region.

Science SARU’s television anime series adapts mangaka Yukinobu Tatsu’s original manga of the same name. It began serialization on Shueishas’s Shonen Jump+ digital platform in April 2021, where it is still ongoing today with regular releases. 165 of the manga’s 195 currently released chapters have been collected into 19 compilation volumes. Of these 19, 16 are either currently available in or planned for official release in English.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More