Dandadan chapter 195: Seiko comes up with a plan as Momo and co's salvation is threatened

Heading into Dandadan chapter 195, fans were expecting the issue to primarily focus on explaining exactly what is attacking Momo Ayase and co, and how it’s doing so. Officially released on Monday, May 19, 2025, the installment did indeed make this its main focus, explaining both what this newfound enemy is and how they’d fight against it.

Ad

While Dandadan chapter 195 did continue this focus, it didn’t continue Momo and co’s fight against the Kito family, which was put on hold due to the issue’s chaotic events. However, the issue did elaborate on the plotline of Seiko Ayase seemingly forgetting about her granddaughter Momo, providing a fairly satisfactory explanation likewise.

Dandadan chapter 195 reveals a cryptid as behind latest attack on Momo Ayase’s group

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dandadan chapter 195 began immediately where the previous issue ended, seeing Jin “Jiji” Enjoji and others react to the situation outside the plane. Momo Ayase questioned why sharks would be in the sky, saying it made no sense, but was proven wrong when one crashed through the plane. Seiko Ayase told everyone to grab onto something as the plane depressurized. She also told everyone to put on their oxygen masks.

The Kito family asked Naki for help, but she told them to protect themselves for once. Momo tried telling Vamola to plug the hole by getting big, prompting Jiji to tell her since she could no longer perceive Momo. Vamola did so and pressurized the cabin as more sharks punctured the airplane. Seiko explained that they were in the sky because of the typhoon outside, with Jiji commenting on their being frozen and barely plugging up the holes likewise.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 195 saw Seiko tell everyone to sit down and put their seatbelts on in case the sharks plugging the holes came loose. The Kito family did the ame while expressing concern that they’d crash. Momo’s group then all checked in with each other as Jiji commented on how cold it was, with Seiko expressing weakness as he said so. Momo called out to her grandmother, who finally recognized her again here due to her medicine wearing off.

Ad

Seiko proves she can still remember Momo in Dandadan chapter 195 (Image via Science SARU)

However, Seiko emphasized how bad the situation was regardless since she could only barely sense Momo’s presence. She added that nothing like this typhoon has happened before, adding that it isn’t even typhoon season. Momo suggested the god of Shimane is refusing them due to the Evil Eye and other curses they have on them. Seiko disputed this by saying the god of Izumo would accept anybody at all and would never refuse patrons in this way.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 195 saw Momo realize that the typhoon had human facial features, calling it a “typhoon human” likewise. The others asked what that meant, prompting a flashback which showed Ken “Okarun” Takakura explaining the same to Momo. He explained that it’s a living being which was determined to be a creature that dismembers itself and flies through the air. In other words, the typhoon itself is a living cryptid, and thus their true enemy.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Momo theorized that the Serpoians are using it to attack them since they once did the same with Nessie. They then realized the plane was circling around to make an emergency landing, confirming the typhoon was affecting the real world also. Jiji celebrated this, but Seiko explained this was their only chance until next year. Since Momo’s presence was already so hazy even to her, she argued that they didn’t have another year and needed to go today.

Ad

Dandadan chapter 195 saw Seiko say they’d have to fight the typhoon, explaining the principles behind how typhoons are formed. Effectively, they’re caused by warm ocean water and the water vapor it generates. She claimed that the warm ocean water was the engine of the typhoon, and the water vapor was its gasoline. The issue ended with her saying eliminating either one will extinguish the typhoon, and implying they’d use the frozen sharks to do so.

Ad

Final thoughts

Dandadan chapter 195 sets up the Kito family's reluctant collaboration with Momo Ayase and co in the coming issue (Image via Science SARU)

With chapter 195 fully addressing Momo and co’s current situation, fans can expect the group to enact Seiko’s plan starting in the next issue. Likewise, fans can expect to see the Kito family cooperate with them out of a desire for self-preservation. While fans can expect to see their counterattack prove effective at first, it’s likely that the typhoon human will fight back somehow as it realizes what’s going on.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More