Dandadan chapter 194 all but confirms Jiji's role in the coming fight (& Evil Eye is the key)

Dandadan chapter 194 was an exciting installment featuring Momo Ayase and her team taking on the Kito Family. Back with a vengeance, the Subterraneans wasted no time in attacking the gang as soon as the flight took off. Thanks to Vamola being able to summon Empty Space, the passengers on board were safe. However, the latest chapter's development may have cemented Jiji's role in the story.

As seen in Dandadan chapter 194, the Evil Eye was about to emerge. But Jiji managed to suppress it by bringing up the promise he made to Okarun. Given the present scenario, it won't be easy for the redhead to survive if he doesn't tap into the power within. This could be the turning point—the Evil Eye becomes the key to defeating the Kito Family, and Jiji finally gets the character development he deserves.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Dandadan chapter 194: Evil Eye may be key in Jiji's upcoming role

Dandadan chapter 194 may finally mark the point where the Evil Eye makes a return. The Yokai has been absent for a while now and hasn't made any proper appearances since the Space Globalists Arc. Given the current situation, this could be the time for it to emerge. What's more, the foes also seem to be the best choice for its return.

The chapter teased it going out of control when the word "hate" was uttered by Naki. It caused the Yokai to react instinctively and punch one of the Kito Family members in the face, sending him flying down the aisle. Jiji managed to push the Yokai back down for the time being, but it doesn't seem like that will be the case for too long now.

Dandadan chapter 194 may set the stage for the Evil Eye to return and compel Jiji to take a backseat. What will ensue is an intense battle between the Yokai and the Kito Family, with the former getting an opportunity to exact revenge on the Subterraneans. This moment will be cathartic for Jiji, as the Kito Family had tormented him for a while previously.

Jiji (Image via Science Saru)

He couldn't do much against them in the past—until he got the Evil Eye. Even the Yokai himself has odds he would want to settle with the Kito Family. Furthermore, this would be more reason for the Yokai to allow Jiji access to his powers, i.e., he would receive a chance at catharsis. It craves battle, and with foes like the Kitos, there would be less reason to hesitate.

On a similar note, the pair will be honoring the promise made to Okarun of not killing anyone. Thus, Jiji might voluntarily take a backseat and allow the Yokai to run wild against them. This could feed into another scenario heavily requested by fans of Yukinobu Tatsu's manga: Jiji finally gaining control of the Evil Eye's powers.

This would be similar to Okarun gaining access to Turbo Granny's abilities without losing his consciousness. He would look similar to the Evil Eye's form, but he would remain as Jiji. This could be the buildup to an odd yet powerful alliance—Jiji and the Evil Eye. Unlike previous instances, the Yokai would willingly allow the boy to use his powers to fight the Kito Family and any future threats that might emerge.

Final Thoughts

Jiji (Image via Viz Media)

Through Dandadan chapter 194, the narrative potentially positions Jiji for an intense series of events as he confronts both the Kito Family and his inner demon, the Evil Eye. The chapter expertly builds on past tensions, setting up the re-emergence of the Evil Eye as a key moment for the battle as well as for Jiji's character arc.

The redhead's struggle to keep the Yokai suppressed highlights his growth and their pact with Okarun, honoring their vow to abstain from killing. However, the Kito Family's sudden arrival will likely compel Jiji to accept the Evil Eye’s power to survive and protect his friends. This could mark the beginning of a long-anticipated evolution of Jiji’s role, promising both catharsis and a fresh direction for Jiji’s character moving forward.

