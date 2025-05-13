Dandadan chapter 195: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Dandadan chapter 195 is set to release on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With the fight against the Kito family beginning as the situation grows tense, fans can expect the intensity to increase out of a desire to leave Empty Space as soon as possible.

However, the series' digital publication nature essentially confirms pre-release leaks and spoilers won't be shared. While this information is unavaiable, official sources like Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform have confirmed the issue's release information. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Dandadan chapter 195 release information, speculates on where the series is headed, and more.

Dandadan chapter 195 release date and time

Dandadan chapter 195 will likely see the intensity of the fight against the Kito family increase (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan chapter 195 will be officially released at 12AM JST on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. A majority of international fans can likewise expect a release window sometime during the day on Monday, May 19. Select overseas readers will instead, like Japan, see the issue be made available in the extremely early morning hours of Tuesday, May 20. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

Dandadan chapter 195 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Monday, May 19, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Monday, May 19, 2025 British Summer Time 4PM, Monday, May 19, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Monday, May 19, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Monday, May 19, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Monday, May 19, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Where to read Dandadan chapter 195

Dandadan chapter 195 will likely introduce the next antagonist given yokai powers by the Orchestrator (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read chapter 195 for free on either Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. While each will let fans read the latest chapter and several others for free, it will not provide full access to the rest of the series. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ subscription-based service offers full access to the entire series and many others, but for a relatively inexpensive monthly fee.

Dandadan chapter 194 recap

Dandadan chapter 194 began immediately where the last issue ended. Naki Kito was seen looking for Momo Ayase after hearing her voice, but was unable to see her. Jin “Jiji” Enjoji then explained who they were to Seiko Ayase, prompting Naki to accuse Jiji and co of causing the deaths of many. The fight then began with Vamola throwing the first punch. Momo contributed by throwing objects with her psychic powers, while Raiya struggled versus his opponent.

This prompted Unji Zuma to grab Raiya’s opponent, who ridiculed him for hiding away before punching him in the face. Raiya tried explaining that Zuma was blind, but was interrupted by another Kito family member attacking him. Zuma then grabbed the head of his opponent, delivering a single knockout punch. Raiya’s new opponent then shifted focus to Zuma, but was also defeated by him with a headbutt before Vamola told him to go back to hiding.

Naki targeted Jiji in the meantime, and said the word hate which triggered the Evil Eye inside of him. Jiji attacked one of the Kito family men likewise, then tried to keep Evil Eye in control by reminding him of his promise with Ken “Okarun” Takakura to not kill. As Seiko stepped in, an engine of the plane suddenly exploded and caused them to start crashing. The issue ended by revealing there were sharks flying in the air thanks to a tornado with human facial features.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 195 (speculative)

Given the fight against the Kito family having officially begun in the last issue, Dandadan chapter 195 should see it continue and grow in intensity. It’s likely that the stress of the current situation, combined with additional taunting from Naki Kito, will cause the Evil Eye to take over Jin “Jiji” Enjoji. While this should all but seal the Kito family’s defeat, it also introduces several other major problems.

Chapter 195 should also give additional context to the “Sharknado” which has now begun and sent the group’s plane crashing into the ocean. The tornado which caused it will likely be revealed to be a yokai power which the Orchestrator gave to someone. In turn, fans can expect a new antagonist introduced by the issue’s end.

