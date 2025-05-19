Dandadan chapter 196: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Dandadan chapter 196 is set to release on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With the typhoon human cryptid’s introduction giving Momo Ayase and co a target to defeat, the upcoming installment is expected to see Seiko’s plan of attack put into action.
Unfortunately, it’s very unlikely that fans will get any verifiable spoiler information on the upcoming installment prior to its official release. Thankfully, what fans do have is confirmed official release information for the series thanks to Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Dandadan chapter 196 release information, speculates on where the series is headed, and more.
Dandadan chapter 196 release date and time
Dandadan chapter 196 will be officially released at 12AM JST on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Most overseas readers should see this translate to a release window sometime during the day on Monday, June 2. A small minority of international audiences will instead, like Japan, see the issue be made available in the extremely early morning hours of Tuesday, June 3. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.
Dandadan chapter 196 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to read Dandadan chapter 196
Fans can read chapter 196 for free on either Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. However, each of these platforms offer only the first and latest three chapters in the series for reading. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ subscription-based service offers full access to the entire series, but for a relatively inexpensive monthly fee.
Dandadan chapter 196 recap
Dandadan chapter 196 began with Momo Ayase and co in disbelief that sharks were flying in the sky. However, their doubts were disproven when one crashed through the plane’s hull, depressurizing the cabin as a result. Seiko told everyone to grab onto something and put on an oxygen mask, with Vamola eventually plugging the hole by increasing her suit’s size. However, many additional sharks began puncturing the ship, barely plugging the holes via being frozen.
Everyone onboard still sat down and put seatbelts on in case the sharks dislodged, with Seiko then finally being able to perceive Momo. She speculated that her medication dulled her senses earlier, but added time was running out since she could barely sense her presence. She then commented on how strange this out-of-season typhoon was. This led Momo to theorize the god of Shimane was rejecting them due to the Evil Eye and other curses, but Seiko disputed this.
They then realized the typhoon had human facial features, leading Momo to recount when Ken “Okarun” Takakura taught her about the “typhoon human” cryptid. She explained that the typhoon itself was a living cryptid. The plane then began making an emergency landing, forcing Seiko and co to take action or miss their chance to save Momo and co. The issue ended with Seiko saying they’d use the frozen sharks to cool the warm ocean water fueling the typhoon.
What to expect from Dandadan chapter 196 (speculative)
With Seiko’s plan already made clear in the final pages of the previous issue, Dandadan chapter 196 should see herself, Momo, their allies, and the Kito family jump right into it. This urgency will likely be due to the fact that they’re running out of time to solve the typhoon problem before the plane in the real world is turned around.
Likewise, they should begin dropping sharks into the ocean by pushing them all out of where they’re stuck at once. Vamola will likely be sent outside of the plane here, enlarging her size to be big enough to grasp the sharks in her hand and throw them. However, the chapter will likely end with the typhoon human fighting back due to how effective their plan is.
Related links
- Dandadan chapter 195 highlights
- Dandadan chapter 194 highlights
- Dandadan chapter 193 highlights
- Dandadan chapter 192 highlights