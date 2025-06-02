Dandadan chapter 196: The Tsuchinoko returns as Momo and co's fight begins

Heading into Dandadan chapter 196, fans were expecting to see the issue open up with the explanation and implementation of Seiko Ayase’s plan to fight the Typhoon Human. Officially released on Monday, June 2, 2025, the installment did indeed focus on this plan, but also had some unexpected twists and turns for fans.

What Dandadan chapter 196 didn’t continue to focus on from previous issues was Jin “Jiji” Enjoji’s battle for control of his body against the Evil Eye. The issue also didn’t elaborate on the Typhoon Human’s origins beyond the previously provided explanation which Ken “Okarun” Takakura once gave to Momo Ayase.

Dandadan chapter 196 sees the Kito family reveal a new Tsuchinoko as the Typhoon Human fight begins

Dandadan chapter 196 began with Seiko Ayase telling her granddaughter Momo Ayase to work with Jin “Jiji” Enjoji to fight the Typhoon Human. She explained that Momo would first use her powers to “fish” for and grab the flying sharks out of the air. She then asked Jiji if he had been practicing his chi every day and could use his palm wave, both of which he confirmed. Seiko then explained that Jiji would use his palm wave to fire the sharks Momo got into the typhoon.

They hesitated at first, prompting Seiko to explain that properly controlled chi can phase through obstacles like the airplane’s hull. She expressed her faith in Jiji’s talent and abilities as Momo questioned if the sharks would be blown back by the typhoon’s force. Seiko said she couldn’t say for sure, but added that if they can even just cool the water vapor with the frozen sharks, then it would quickly become water droplets and ice.

This would allow new clouds to form outside of the typhoon and expand its eye little by little, thus weakening it overall. Dandadan chapter 196 also saw her explain that firing the sharks at the typhoon’s base will lower the water temperature, causing it to dissipate. Momo said they’d try everything they could as Seiko got up. She said she’d go to pilot the plane and get them as close to the typhoon as possible despite clearly having no idea how to fly it.

Dandadan chapter 196 sees Jiji become an integral part of Seiko's plan to fight back (Image via Science SARU)

Jiji and Momo then sprung into action, successfully launching their first shark before hilariously waiting to see immediate results. As they continued their efforts, the Kito family commented on how foolish they seemed. Despite this, Naki Kito said they wouldn’t interfere with their efforts due to being in the same situation. However, she added that if getting rid of the typhoon was key to their survival, then they’d do so.

Dandadan chapter 196 then saw her blow a hole into the plane’s cargo hold, where she pulled out a perfume bottle that read “Eau de Worm.” She then poured it into a suitcase before commanding something to arise, which prompted a Tsuchinoko to burst forth and shoot out of the top of the plane. Momo and Jiji instantly recognized it as the one they defeated, which Naki Kito confirmed as she and the other Kito family members rode on its back.

However, she clarified that its will lives on via the eggs they found and hatched. They then fed it livestock to increase its size, but clarified that their inability to feed it humans meant it didn’t have the versatile and various powers the original had. Jiji then asked how they were able to bring such a giant thing along, to which Naki explained she dried it out to fold it up and pack it away. She likewise poured water on it to revert it back to its original form.

Dandadan chapter 196 saw Jiji say they didn’t have time for this, prompting Momo to point out it was eating the sharks. Naki then ordered the Tsuchinoko to eat its fill before spitting them out at the typhoon. The issue ended with the Tsuchinoko doing so, and the Kito family officially entering the fight against the Typhoon Human likewise.

Final thoughts

The Kito family temporarily ally themselves with Momo Ayase and co in Dandadan chapter 196 (Image via Science SARU)

With both Momo’s group and the Kito family fighting against the Typhoon Human, fans can likely count on the fight ending quickly. It’s even possible that victory is achieved by the end of the subsequent release, which would allow focus to return to the journey to and events at Izumo Grand Shrine.

