The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the series’ official sites, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 11 is set to be released early on streaming platforms on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 12 AM JST. It will then air on Teletext on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Ad

Episode 10 delivers a series of major developments and twists. Following the arrest of Julius and the other conspirators, the battle against the monsters begins in full force. When Philia’s attempt to extend the barrier falls short, leaving Girtonia vulnerable, she and Oswald arrive just in time to save Mia and help turn the tide of battle.

However, the victory is short-lived as Julius escapes from prison and unseals Asmodeus in a desperate bid for power. As the episode ends with Asmodeus’ revival and Julius coming face to face with Philia, Mia, and the others, the penultimate episode 11 is expected to bring the archdemon’s long-awaited move and push the story to its dramatic peak ahead of the season finale.

Ad

Trending

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 11 release date, time, and countdown

Mia in episode 11 (Image via TROYCA)

As previously stated, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 11, titled "Archdemon Asmodeus", will air early on streaming platforms on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Japanese TV broadcast will follow on Thursday, June 19, 2025. For most international viewers, the release time will be earlier due to time zone differences, making the English-subtitled episode accessible on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Ad

The release timings for The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 11 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday, June 11 8:00 AM Central Daylight Time Wednesday, June 11 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday, June 11 11:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, June 11 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time Wednesday, June 11 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, June 11 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, June 11 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, June 12 12:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 11?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 11 is going to be released on streaming sites, such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai, a week earlier than the Japanese TV release, on Wednesday, June 12, 2025, available after 12 AM JST.

For international fans, Crunchyroll is streaming this Spring 2025 anime globally, also making The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 11 accessible ahead of its Japanese television release on Wednesday, June 12, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

Ad

Thereafter, Japanese TV platforms will air The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 11 on Thursday, June 19, 2025, starting with Teletext at 12:00 AM JST. Additional broadcasts will follow on the same day, with TV Aichi airing at 1:30 AM JST and AT-X at 11:30 PM JST. BS Asahi will air episode 11 on Friday, June 20, at 11:00 PM JST.

A brief synopsis of The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 10

Philia makes her first ever selfish move to save Mia (Image via TROYCA)

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 10, titled "What I Wish to Protect," opens with the King of Girtonia confronting Julius after uncovering his conspiracy.

Ad

A report reveals the involvement of the Adenauers and Marquis Pyrz in the ploy. The king orders the arrest of all conspirators. With internal matters handled, Girtonia braces for the looming monster invasion.

Meanwhile, in Parnacorta, Philia, Oswald, and Reichardt learn that their knights have successfully entered Girtonia to support the fight. Grace returns with a magical gem that allows Philia to channel her and the Matrtillas sisters' magic. Philia performs the ritual to expand the Great Purification Circle, but it only reaches the western half of the continent, excluding Girtonia.

Ad

Philia saves Mia (Image via TROYCA)

Philia explains that the disruption in mana around Girtonia most likely prevented the circle’s expansion. The only solution to save Girtonia now is for her to erect a new barrier from within the nation, but her leaving Parnacorta would undo the existing one. Philia suggests that Grace can temporarily take over the core for the barrier.

Ad

Despite this being inappropriate of the Parnacortan Saint, Grace and Oswald urge her to follow her heart. She resolves to save Mia, and Oswald escorts her to Girtonia, despite Reichardt’s opposition.

In Girtonia, the battle has already begun. Parnacorta’s knights arrive just in time to support Mia and her forces, but the monster horde quickly overwhelms them. Mia, torn between duty and longing to return to her sister, bravely fights on.

Ad

Julius greets Philia while wearing Asmodeus' ring (Image via TROYCA)

A flashback shows Fernand instructing Pierre to stop Mia from sacrificing herself. As Mia faces certain death, she uses the last of her magic and prepares a forbidden technique that burns her life force. Pierre’s forces protect her as she collapses.

Ad

Just as Mia begins to fade, Philia appears, destroys the monsters, and expands the barrier. Joined by Erza, Rina, and Leonardo, she heals Mia while Oswald offers emotional support. The sisters share a heartfelt reunion, and the tide turns in favor of humanity.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the victory is short-lived. That night, Julius escapes prison and heads to Asmodeus’ sealed location. As soon as he removes a ring sealing the dark power, a black mist shrouds him as a sinister voice thanks him.

Episode 10 ends on a chilling cliffhanger as Philia’s group returns to the Girtonian castle only to find the king and Fernand unconscious, and Julius seated on the throne, laughing ominously as he crosses paths with Philia once again.

Ad

What to expect in The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 11? (speculative)

Philia and Oswald (Image via TROYCA)

With tensions running high following the climactic events of episode 10 and the breaking of Asmodeus’ seal, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 11 is poised to escalate the tension even further. As the penultimate episode of the season, the story is expected to dive deeper into the chaos unleashed by the archdemon’s awakening.

Ad

The confrontation between Philia and Julius isn’t just a personal reckoning, it sets the stage for Asmodeus to finally make his move in The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 11, now unsealed and with Philia, his long-sought target, within his grasp.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More