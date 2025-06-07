Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official website, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11 is set to be released on Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Danjo no Yuujou wa Seiritsu suru? (Iya, Shinai!!) episode 10 follows Yuu, Himari, and Rion as they search for inspiration for the accessory tied to Yuu’s bet with Kureha.

Their search takes them from the beach to Yuu’s old flower arranging school, and finally, to a sunflower festival. Himari’s unease over Yuu and Rion’s closeness grows, and when she’s alone with Yuu at the last location, she returns his friendship ring and unexpectedly kisses him, ending the episode with their first kiss among blooming sunflowers.

With this turning point, the upcoming penultimate episode 11 is expected to delve into how Yuu and Himari’s relationship shifts after their kiss, while also progressing the ongoing bet.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11 release date, time, and countdown

Himari pulls in Yuu for a kiss (Image via J.C.Staff)

As previously stated, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11, titled Goodbye, Sunflower, will be released on various Japanese television networks on Friday, June 13, 2025. For most international fans, the release time will be earlier due to time zone differences, making the English-subtitled episode accessible on the same date at varying times.

The release timings for Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, June 13 6:30 am Central Daylight Time Friday, June 13 8:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Friday, June 13 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, June 13 1:30 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, June 13 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, June 13 7:00 pm Philippines Standard Time Friday, June 13 9:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Friday, June 13 11:00 pm

Where to watch Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11?

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11 is scheduled to air on several Japanese TV platforms, starting with Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Subsequent broadcasts will follow on BS Asahi on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 11 pm JST, Kansai TV on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 2:24 am JST, and TV Miyazaki on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 1:24 am JST.

Japanese viewers can also stream this debut rom-com series on various online platforms. ABEMA streams simultaneously with the TV broadcast. It will then become available on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and other sites, starting Wednesday, June 18, 2025, after 10:30 pm JST.

For most international fans, Crunchyroll is streaming this Spring 2025 anime, allowing viewers across the globe to enjoy Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11.

A brief synopsis of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 10

Himari confesses to Yuu (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 9, titled The Meaning Behind Sunflowers, begins with Himari and Rion learning about the bet between Yuu and Kureha.

Although they're not thrilled by the situation, they recognize that Kureha’s relentless personality leaves them with little room to back out. Determined to support Yuu, the group sets out in search of inspiration for the accessory themed around summer memories.

Their search takes them to multiple locations, including the beach and Yuu’s former flower arranging school. While exploring past works at the school, they stumble upon a photo of a sunflower wreath he once made for Himari in middle school.

Rion suggests the idea of using sunflowers as the central theme for his accessory. However, as the bond between Yuu and Rion appears to grow, Himari’s unease continues to worsen.

Himari, Yuu, and Rion in episode 10 (Image via J.C.Staff)

The teacher at the school suggests visiting an ongoing sunflower festival to find the perfect blooms for the project. With Rion unable to join, Yuu and Himari head there alone. Throughout the trip, Himari behaves strangely, plagued by insecurity and jealousy.

She even tries to gauge Yuu’s feelings by testing whether he truly loves Rion. Once they arrive, Yuu becomes absorbed in choosing the perfect sunflower, while Himari becomes increasingly distracted, feeling sidelined, even envious of the attention he gives the flowers.

She softly confesses her feelings, asking him to look at her instead, but when he doesn’t respond, she assumes he didn’t hear and, disappointed, begins to walk away. Yuu stops her, revealing that he did hear but thought she was joking again. Crushed that even her honest feelings are dismissed, Himari bolts off, overwhelmed.

She removes the choker holding the friendship ring Yuu gave her, returns it, and tells him she no longer needs a symbol of friendship. Before Yuu can process what's happening, episode 10 concludes with Himari, overcome with emotion, pulling Yuu into a sudden kiss.

What to expect in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11? (speculative)

In Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11, the drama is expected to intensify following Himari’s unexpected kiss with Yuu. With only two episodes left in the season, this penultimate entry is likely to focus heavily on the evolving dynamic between the two, exploring how this pivotal moment will impact their relationship moving forward.

As emotions climax and the tension of the ongoing bet continues to loom, viewers can expect a mix of emotional tension, heartfelt moments, and significant developments in the characters’ relationships.

