I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime ending explained - Who was Saito Hojo's first kiss?

While I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime concluded on Friday, March 21, 2025, fans are still intrigued about the ending. In the finale, it was seen how Himari kissed Saito Hojo, who was out shopping for grocery items. Himari felt that she had stolen Saito's first kiss. Yet, minutes before the finale's ending, Saito's cousin, Shisei, revealed that Himari wasn't the boy's kiss.

Thus, the question may arise among the I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class fans: Who was Saito Hojo's first kiss? According to volume 7 of the original light novel series, written by Seiju Amano and illustrated by Narumi, Saito Hojo's first kiss was his cousin, Shisei. When they were five years old, Shisei snuck up on Saito, who was sleeping, and stole his first kiss.

Exploring I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime's ending and Saito's first kiss

Himari, as seen I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Even though the finale of I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime was chiefly centered around Akane Sakuramori and Himari's confrontation about their mutual feelings for Saito Hojo, there was another aspect that drew much attention - Saito Hojo's first kiss. While shopping for grocery items, Saito encountered Himari, who suddenly kissed him after sharing a heartfelt conversation with the boy.

Understandably, Himari felt that she was Saito's first kiss since the boy never had a romantic affection for anyone to indulge in such activity. However, a shocking revelation from Shisei meant that Himari was wrong, i.e., she wasn't Saito Hojo's first kiss. Toward the end of the episode, Saito was seen dejected outside school.

When Maho and Shisei asked him why he was upset, Saito revealed how Akane once again bickered with him in the morning. Maho reminded Saito that it was because he kissed Himari. At that moment in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime's finale, Shisei revealed that Himari wasn't Saito's first kiss.

Himari, Maho, and Saito in the finale (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Interestingly, Saito Hojo seemed unaware of it. Therefore, he and others (Maho and Himari) requested Shisei to spill the beans. However, instead of getting to the point, Shisei commenced the story with "mankind's origin," leaving everyone puzzled. While I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime's finale didn't reveal who Saito's first kiss was, the answer lies in the original light novels.

In the seventh volume of Seiju Amano's original light novel series, there was a moment where Shisei deeply kissed Saito Hojo in the morning while the boy was fast asleep at his home. Interestingly, Akane witnessed the scene, but she was too puzzled to say anything. Saito slowly woke up and saw Shisei and Akane.

Shisei, as seen in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Meanwhile, Shisei wasn't flustered in the slightest. Rather, she told Akane that there was no need to get shocked over her actions. At that moment, she revealed that she was Saito's first kiss, and not Himari. According to the narrative, when Saito and Shisei were five, the former used to stay overnight at his cousin's house.

One night, Shisei casually kissed Saito while he was asleep. Shisei claimed that it was their first kiss. Undoubtedly, Saito was unaware of the whole incident. However, instead of being overtly shocked like Akane, he casually brushed it off, saying that it didn't count since they were "kids." At any rate, the kiss meant something special to Shisei, who truly has affection for her cousin.

Conclusion

Saito Hojo and Shisei's relationship in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime was never the primary highlight. Yet, the events described in the light novels prove the extent Shisei can go for her cousin, whom she truly adores. That's why she cherishes her "first kiss" with Saito, even though it happened when she was only five, and the boy was unconscious.

