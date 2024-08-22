Tadano and Komi's kiss in Komi Can't Communicate sends Rent-A-Girlfriend fandom into despair again

Rent-A-Girlfriend series is one of those series that have been affected by the latest chapter of Komi Can't Communicate. The chapter saw Komi, the socially anxious protagonist, overcoming her feelings and taking the lead for a kiss with her classmate and first love, Tadano. This scene leaves a deep mark on the Komi Can't Communicate fandom, but it also has an effect upon and beyond the fandom, and fans of other romance stories share the feelings it generates.

Rent- A-Girlfriend is a series that has kept fans hooked through its intricate and tearing narratives for a couple of years now. Poor pacing is the root of frustration as the main characters, Kazuya Kinoshita and Chizuru Mizuhara, struggle to move forward as a couple.

Even though the new chapters may be directed towards the breakdown of this part, the fans are eagerly waiting for the characters to directly mention their feelings and for them to embrace a committed relationship following that.

Rent-A-Girlfriend fandom in pain after Komi and Tadano's relationship becomes official

The kiss between Komi and Tadano has sparked off some frustrations again among the fans of Rent-A-Girlfriend. On social media, many have claimed their impatience with the show and its slow progress, comparing this to the rapid evolution of Komi and Tadano's love story, with Kazuya and Chizuru's slow relationship.

Kazuya and Chizuru as shown in the anime series (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The dissimilarities between the two relationships have underlined the delicate pace of Rent-A-Girlfriend, rendering the audience more and more disheartened by its progress. Their dismay is further aggravated by the fact that while Komi and Tadano have made it a big step in the romantic sphere, on the other hand, Kazuya and Chizuru only keep going round and round without any exit.

How the Rent-A-Girlfriend fandom reacted to this

Online trolling aimed at the series have manifested as an outpouring of frustration from the Rent-A-Girlfriend fandom in many forms. X platform has seen a deluge of posts mocking the inability of the series' characters to progress their relationship, with many attaching the unfavorable comparison made by some fans between the Komi-Tadano kiss and the Kazuya-Chizuru relationship.

"i thought the entire point of rent a girlfriend was that the mc is a total loser and could never get a real gf.", said a fan

"I don't get why people keep up with that it NOTHING HAPPENS BRUH", said another fan

"It feels like rent a girlfriend is written to not end else for him. By design. I would love to hear people version of a good ending for him.", a fan said

The Rent-A-Girlfriend fandom's response to the Komi-Tadano kiss underlines the general expectations and wishes of the fans of anime and manga when it comes to the development of romantic stories in their favorite series.

"Tadano and Komi been winning for a while now", according to a fan

"Kazuya doesn’t deserve to be with anyone at this point", said another fan

"Rent a girlfriend will never end bruh the dudes gonna be 85 and STILL be trying put the moves on the female lead/s", a fan said

Many viewers hope that characters will move beyond merely the initial interest phase and develop genuine deep connections, a path that the Komi-Tadano relationship seems to be more closely following than the Kazuya-Chizuru one.

Final thoughts

Komi as shown in the anime series (Image via Shogakunan, OLM)

The recent kiss between Komi and Tadano in Komi Can't Communicate has certainly resonated with the anime and manga community, especially the Rent-A-Girlfriend fandom. The quick and happy progress of the Komi and Tadano relationship has brought out the dissatisfaction of the Kazuya-Chizuru fans who have been waiting for such an event in their series.

