Danmachi season 5 ending explained: Does Freya stay as Syr in Orario?

While Danmachi season 5 concluded its 15-episode run on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, fans cannot stop the fervent discussion surrounding its ending. The fifth installment ended with the Hestia Familia-led Allied Army's victory over the Freya Familia. With that, Bell Cranel was able to save Goddess Freya from her obsession.

Yet, as a consequence of Freya's actions (brainwashing everyone, inciting a war game) in Orario, the Guild disbanded her Familia and seized her properties. With nowhere to go, Freya thought of leaving Orario forever, leaving the bittersweet memories behind. However, fate had some other suggestions for the Goddess of Love.

As she was about to leave Orario after saying farewell to Mama Mia and Bell, Ryu asked her if she had nothing to say to her. Freya then changed into her Syr persona and apologized. Furious, Ryu slapped Syr and reminded her how she gave her a second chance in life. That's why, she wanted Syr to shoulder the responsibility and not leave the town.

So, does Freya stay as Syr in Orario? According to the finale of Danmachi season 5, Freya returns to her life as Syr and stays with her friends. She resumes her duties as a fine waitress at the Hostess of Fertility.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Danmachi season 5.

Danmachi season 5 ending shows Freya finally abandoning her duties as a Goddess and embracing her life as Syr

Danmachi season 5 was primarily centered around Goddess Freya. The narrative deftly explored her complex and multi-layered persona. On one side, Freya was destructive and obsessive with Bell, ready to go to any extent to satiate her desires, while on the other side, she was a helpless girl, wanting to break the shackles that bound her as a Goddess.

According to Fujino Omori's light novel series, Goddess Freya was forced to stay in Orario as a Goddess as part of a deal she lost against Hera, one of her sisters in Paradise. Even though she always appeared assured, deep inside, she detested her life. In reality, she always wanted to live a free life, away from those shackles of Goddesshood.

It was only as Syr that Freya could find solace. Yet, when Bell Cranel rejected her in Danmachi season 5, Freya decided to abandon the self that endowed her with happiness. She felt that having Bell Cranel would satiate her desires. Yet, her actual desire was misplaced. She was suffering from a chronic infatuation that had no remedy but a stern rejection from Bell.

Goddess Freya in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Even though the boy had done it before, it needed to be done in the War Game, where she would have lost all her chips. That's exactly what happened in Danmachi season 5 finale. Bell Cranel successfully defeated Ottar, the strongest member of the Freya Familia, earned his respect, and then won a game of tag against Vana Freya to reach Freya's location.

Even though the Goddess implored Bell to return her feelings, the boy's heart beat only for one person - Ais Wallenstein. He couldn't accept Freya since he wasn't her Odr. The stern rejection finally opened Freya's eyes, as she came to accept the reality. Yet, she couldn't forgive herself for what she did to her friends and others in Orario.

Ryu, as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

That's why, she wanted to leave, even though she was freed from her duties as a Goddess - something she desperately wanted. Notably, Freya could have been truly banished from Orario if it weren't for Goddess Hestia, who forgave her actions. Yet, the guilt slowly ate Freya from the inside.

That said, she wanted to keep the promise she made to Bell prior to the War Game - show Syr to Bell one more time. That's why, she went to the Hostess of Fertility to meet Mama Mia, and then Bell Cranel and others. After saying her goodbyes, she was about to leave.

Freya stays as Syr (Image via J.C.Staff)

That's when Ryu reminded her of her responsibilities. In addition, Bell Cranel implored Freya/Syr to stay in Orario with an archaic poem taught to him by none other than, Hedin Selland. Syr was overwhelmed with tears and she decided to stay in Orario.

Danmachi season 5 thus ended with Freya finally returning to the life she always wanted to live - a free bird away from a caged existence. It was only as Syr she could fulfill such desire. Thanks to Bell Cranel and Hedin Selland, who supposedly betrayed her in the War Game, Freya could find her freedom.

Conclusion

J.C. Staff has done a phenomenal job of capturing the essence of Goddess Freya from Fujino Omori's light novels in Danmachi season 5. The finale proved how Freya's happiness truly lay in her alter ego, Syr. Bell's rejection opened her eyes and she embraced the self she had momentarily pushed away.

