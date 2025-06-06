The Beginning After the End episode 10 review: Arthur’s development advances with A-CAT’s precise direction

The Beginning After the End episode 10 premiered on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. This installment of Saikyou no Ousama, Nidome no Jinsei wa Nani wo Suru? focuses on a tense encounter at the Helstea Auction House, where Arthur is forced to stand his ground against the King of Sapin, setting off a chain of compelling events.

Although the situation ultimately resolves without chaos, Arthur gains valuable insight and experience, which influences his decision to move forward, leading him to Xyrus Academy, where he crosses paths with a mysterious elderly woman.

Packed with pivotal developments, episode 10 marks a turning point in Arthur’s journey, offering substantial character growth and driving the main narrative forward in significant ways. The episode maintains intrigue with consistent production quality throughout, resulting in a thoroughly engaging viewing experience.

The Beginning After the End episode 10: A brief synopsis and narrative criticism

Arthur activates his beast will (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 10, titled "The King’s Defiance," begins on a calm and light-hearted note before shifting into intensity, focusing heavily on Arthur’s growth.

The episode opens with Arthur and his family attending the 10th anniversary event at the Helstea Auction House, joined by Mrs. Helstea and Lilia. Arthur marvels at the scale of the occasion, which brings memories of his past life as a king. The royal family, led by King Blaine Glayder, is also in attendance. During the event, Arthur notices Sylvie has wandered off and leaves to find her.

Sylvie encounters a gray-haired man wielding a staff, later revealed as a royal conjurer named Sebastian. Arthur hears Sylvie's cry and intervenes just as Sebastian expresses interest in claiming Sylvie for himself, mistaking her for an auction item.

Arthur's bloodlust takes over (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Although Arthur remains composed and makes it clear that Sylvie is his partner, Sebastian demands to acquire her. As Arthur refuses to hand her over, Sebastian, confident in his authority, threatens Arthur by implying that refusal would bring consequences upon his family.

This provokes a surge of Arthur’s rage and an overwhelming bloodlust, powerful enough to paralyze nearly everyone in the vicinity, except the king. Recognizing he let his emotions spiral, Arthur regains control, but the damage is done.

The crowd is evacuated, and the king, unaware of Arthur’s involvement, scolds Reynolds, Arthur’s father and head of security, for failing to detect the source of the disturbance. Sebastian seizes this moment to request Sylvie as compensation for the incident.

King Blaine and his family in The Beginning After the End episode 10 (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The king, attempting to appease the situation, entertains the idea. However, Reynolds respectfully declines, noting he had no role in acquiring Sylvie and thus can’t make such a demand of Arthur.

When pressed, Arthur compares Sylvie to the king’s own children, implying she is like a daughter to him. This sparks further tension, and Sebastian, interpreting Arthur’s words as open defiance, orders the royal guards to attack. Arthur quickly subdues them and engages Sebastian directly.

Using Stasis Void, he stops time for everyone but Sebastian, unleashes his beast will, and warns him to stay away from Sylvie, with a spectral projection of Sylvia behind him amplifying the threat. Overwhelmed, Sebastian pleads for mercy, but Arthur collapses from exhaustion as Stasis Void becomes undone.

Sylvia's visage seen through Arthur (Image via Studio A-Cat

Later, Arthur wakes in his room, reflecting on how far he still has to go with his powers. Though he managed to bend time and overwhelm a royal conjurer, the effort left him unconscious, evidence that he still lacks training.

His mother comforts him, sharing the events after he passed out. Later, the king sends an "apology" through a royal messenger and monetary compensation.

Episode 10 closes with Arthur accepting the king’s peace offering but understanding a larger message that to truly protect those he loves and challenge the powerful, he must grow stronger. Determined, he sets off for Xyrus Academy, where he follows an owl-like mana beast that leads him to an elderly woman in a hat who mysteriously addresses him by name.

Arthur meets the royal conjurer in The Beginning After the End episode 10 (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 10 delivers a consistently engaging narrative, especially following the previous episode, which offered minimal core-story progression. This episode places a strong emphasis on Arthur’s personal growth, intertwining major plot developments with tense action and encounters.

The introduction and involvement of the King, along with the conflict surrounding Arthur, add substantial depth to the overarching storyline. The incident not only highlights Arthur’s inner resolve but also serves as a pivotal turning point that motivates him to seek greater strength, ultimately leading to his decision to head to Xyrus Academy.

The Beginning After the End episode 10 concludes on a compelling note with Arthur’s mysterious encounter with the elderly woman, adding further intrigue and building anticipation for what's to come. Altogether, The Beginning After the End episode 10 stands out as a well-executed entry that advances the plot skillfully and enriches the narrative experience.

The Beginning After the End episode 10: Animation and an overall production criticism

The Beginning After the End episode 10 maintains the series' consistent production quality, effectively complementing the story’s shift from a more introspective pace to a tense, action-driven storyline. The visuals throughout are polished and refined, continuing noticeable improvements from earlier episodes.

The animation feels smoother and more fluid, particularly during intense scenes like Arthur unleashing his bloodlust, activating Static Void, or summoning his beast will. Sylvia’s visage behind him is especially impactful. These visually striking moments successfully amplify the tension and raise anticipation.

Arthur attends the auction with everyone (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The scenes are handled with care and precision, enhancing the overall viewing experience by adding dramatic weight. Unlike some earlier episodes, the slideshow-like sequences are nearly absent, allowing for a more seamless and immersive presentation.

The continued lack of clumsy CGI also helps maintain the episode’s visual cohesion. Meanwhile, Sylvie’s scenes add warmth and charm, balancing the intensity with adorable, lighthearted moments.

Voice performances remain a strong point, with the cast delivering engaging portrayals that deepen the characters. Keiji Inai’s music composition and background audio elevate The Beginning After the End episode 10 further, accentuating key beats and enhancing the atmosphere.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, the technical execution of The Beginning After the End episode 10 greatly supports its narrative impact, making it a compelling and visually rewarding installment from start to end.

As Arthur's journey takes an increasingly captivating turn with the start of a new chapter in his story, the Spring 2025 season continues to build momentum, steadily progressing toward realizing its long-anticipated potential.

