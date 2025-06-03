My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 review: Koichi’s development hits new heights with Bones Film’s perfect execution

Aired on Monday, June 2, 2025, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 delivers an entertaining and intense installment that expertly blends humor, tension, and action while advancing Koichi’s character in significant ways.

Ad

The episode opens on a light-hearted, comedic note with the arrival of Koichi’s mother, but quickly transitions into a tense scenario when a casual city tour turns into a life-threatening incident orchestrated by Kuin. Despite the danger, everything resolves safely, and Koichi’s latent abilities emerge in a pivotal moment, adding substantial depth to his character arc.

With its consistent production quality and well-paced storytelling, episode 9 stands out as an engaging entry that deepens the narrative while keeping viewers engaged through its humorous beats and escalating tension.

Ad

Trending

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9: A narrative review

Makoto and Koichi in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 delivers another compelling entry in the prequel series, skillfully weaving humor, character growth, action, and suspense under Kenichi Suzuki’s direction and Yōsuke Kuroda’s writing. Studio Bones continues to impress with consistent animation and solid storytelling, adding charm and weight to this spin-off.

Ad

Titled Mom Descends!, the episode kicks off with Koichi introducing Makoto as his girlfriend to his visiting mother, a fib she sees through immediately. Things get more chaotic when Pop appears unexpectedly, introducing herself with her real name, Kazuho Haneyama, and awkwardly trying to define her relationship with Koichi.

The situation escalates further with Knuckleduster’s surprise appearance, dressed unusually well and posing as an agent of a non-profit organization, claiming Koichi and Pop are volunteer workers. The tension rises when Koichi's mother expresses disapproval of heroes, citing their neglect of their family.

Ad

Koichi and Pop in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 (Image via Bones Film)

Pop impulsively objects to her opinion, but flustered, flees mid-conversation, prompting Koichi to chase after her. Makoto advises him to compliment Pop’s effort in dressing up, but his clumsy attempt only worsens things.

Ad

Later, while touring the city, a tour bus carrying Koichi, his mother, and Makoto is hijacked, possessed by a cat controlled by one of Kuin’s Trigger bees. As the drug takes effect, the cat's Monster Cat quirk allows it to take control of the vehicle.

Knuckleduster, initially hesitant to intervene, springs into action when he realizes Koichi is onboard. He instructs Pop to bring makeshift tools to create a distraction. At the same time, Koichi notices Ingenium (Tensei) approaching their runaway bus.

Ad

The cat possesses the bus (Image via Bones Film)

As help arrives and the passengers are taken to safety, Kuin increases the Trigger dosage, escalating the situation. During the tense rescue, Koichi volunteers to help deliver fuel to Ingenium and, despite his mother’s protests, bravely commits to the task.

Ad

When the rescue plan falters, Koichi takes initiative and boards the bus to rescue Makoto, revealing his identity to Makoto during the process. As they leap from the bus, crashing from a broken bridge, Koichi taps into a new level of his quirk, momentarily achieving flight, and everyone turns out unscathed.

Meanwhile, Koichi’s mother tells Knuckleduster that he could fly before he could walk, but she suppressed it out of fear. Knuckleduster responds wisely that children always fly off eventually. After the incident is over, Kuin sneakily retrieves the cat, now back at its original form.

Ad

The episode ends with Koichi’s mother taking her leave, and then he practices his newfound ability, wondering whether it was a fluke or the beginning of something more.

Koichi and Tensei work together on the rescue (Image via Bones Film)

After the last two lighthearted and relaxed entries, Studio Bones delivers a masterful mix of both lighthearted charm and gripping tension in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9, expertly balancing a well-paced narrative that intertwines character development, humor, and deeper story progression.

Ad

Beginning with comedic interactions, these moments offer levity and character bonding. Then, the tone shifts to more dramatic development with the incident involving Kuin, adding tension and weight to the narrative. Koichi’s mother’s attempts to stifle his heroic ambitions reflect her fears for his safety, but she ultimately begins to accept his true nature.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This enhances the emotional intricacies of Koichi’s arc. The unveiling of Pop and Knuckleduster’s real names adds meaningful context, while the collaboration between Koichi and Tensei shows their growing synergy and deepens their dynamic.

The highlight of the episode is undoubtedly Koichi unlocking his latent ability to fly, a pivotal moment that’s likely to mark a major turning point in his development. Overall, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 advances the narrative with a compelling blend of several narrative elements, making it a standout entry.

Ad

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9: An overall production criticism

Expand Tweet

Ad

Studio Bones Film delivers yet another engaging installment with My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9, maintaining its hallmark of consistent production quality. The episode uses polished visuals, crisp sound design, and impressive voice performances, all of which contribute to its overall charm and immersive storytelling.

The animation continues to uphold the series’ standard, featuring expressive character animation and dynamic framing that enhance the visual experience. The comic book-inspired design elements remain a standout feature, reinforcing the anime's unique stylistic identity.

Ad

Action sequences during the bus-jacking scene are executed with the show’s signature fluidity and energetic choreography, making them a definite highlight.

Koichi's face is revealed to Makoto (Image via Bones Film)

The voice cast delivers once again, capturing each character with nuance and clarity, lending emotional weight and humor where needed. The music and sound design, composed by Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashiro, and Yuki Furuhashi, effectively enhance the emotional beats and elevate the tension, pacing, and atmosphere throughout.

Ad

Altogether, episode 9 is a well-executed entry that maintains the series' engaging style and momentum.

Final thoughts

Koichi in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 (Image via Bones Film)

In summary, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 stands as a well-rounded installment, seamlessly blending lighthearted humor with action. Koichi’s mother’s arrival is integrated with clever storytelling, adding comedic tension that contrasts effectively with the escalating threat posed by Kuin.

Ad

The reveal of Koichi’s identity to Makoto adds a key turning point that could carry important narrative weight going forward. With its engaging plot progression, strong character moments, and consistent production quality, episode 9 is a standout addition to the Spring 2025 spinoff.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More